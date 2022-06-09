Who is Alaska? RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner shares an emotional post on her father’s passing

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alaska recently wrote a heartbreaking post on social media detailing her emotions about her father dying in a motorcycle crash last Saturday.

Alaska is known as the drag race show's Season 5 runner-up and the winner of All Stars Season 2. The drag queen shared the news of her father's passing on Wednesday.

Her post read:

"I'm not entirely sure how to even write this right now... My dad was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday. He was kind and loving and hilarious and had a beautiful heart, and had so much love for his family, his wife, my sister and me, and his grandchildren.”

She further mentioned that her family was still in shock and a lot of pain.

Several RuPaul’s Drag Race stars reacted to Alaska’s post

On June 4, 2022, Alaska’s father passed away, and the reality TV star shared the devastating news on Instagram on June 8, 2022. Her post has received reactions and comments from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars and TV celebrities.

While former Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Chelsea Peretti liked the post, reality TV star and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley left a comment.

The latter wrote:

“I’m so sorry to hear this and sending you and your entire family love and condolences.”

Other stars from the franchise who commented on the post included Denali Foxx, Elektra Shock, Violet Chachki, and Mayhem Miller.

What do we know about Alaska?

Alaska or Alaska 5000 is the stage name of Justin Honard, who is known for being the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 2. Before that, she was the runner-up in Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Recently, she expressed her disappointment towards Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Alaska confessed that she was hurt as she was not asked to participate in the competition series.

In an interview, the 37-year-old drag queen said:

“I was very apprehensive going into [season 7]. Because when I wasn’t asked to be on it, I was very, very emotional and I was very, very hurt and sad by that. So, I was like, ‘Is this going to be too hard? Is it going to be really difficult for me to even watch and talk about it?’”

She continued:

“And I just have to say that it’s really so incredible, and I’m so glad that this is happening, and I’m so glad that this is happening with these girls. [With] the energy of ‘nobody is going home,’ everyone is just [delivering] f**king home run after home run.”

Alaska was born and brought up in Erie, Pittsburgh, and pursued theater at the University of Pittsburgh. Soon after graduation, she moved to Los Angeles and stayed there. She has been in a four-year relationship with another drag queen from the show called Sharon Needles.

Like every drag queen, Alaska has a drag family; her drag mother is Jer Ber Jones. Alaska herself is a drag mother to Nebraska and Nevada.

The reality TV star is a member of AAA (American Apparel Ad) Girls, along with Courtney Act and Willam. Alaska has also appeared in shows and movies, including VH1’s Scared Famous, The Quiet Room, and The Last Sharknado.

Meanwhile, she is grieving losing her father in a road accident.

