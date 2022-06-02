What time will RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode 4 air? Contestants set for Fairytale Justice Improv challenge

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode 4 will air on Friday, June 3, at 3 am ET on Paramount+ Network. The competition heats up in the upcoming episode as the Queens will now be picking up teams.

In Episode 4, Queens are set for an interesting Improv challenge, the daytime TV courtroom show Fairytale Justice. Since all eight queens can't be involved in the same scene, teams will be created.

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode 4

Episode 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 will air on Friday with a new challenge. In the upcoming episode, titled Fairytale Justice, Queens will be tasked with the Fairytale Justice Improv challenge where they have to perform their best to impress the judges to get a star.

Other Queens have featured in various improv challenges except for Vivienne. The upcoming challenge will be Vivienne's improv challenge debut on the show.

The new season features eight past winners returning to the competition and engaging in a battle of fashion and skills to be called the "Queen of All Queens" and win a grand cash prize of $200,000 in the finale.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 is judged by Michelle Visage, Ru, Ross Matthews, and Carson Kressley along with a guest judge in every episode. In Episode 4, Canadian actor and fashion model Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman will be returning to the judging panel. He has also appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, All Stars 3, and All Stars 5, as well as on the fourth episode of Season 13.

Since no Queen will be eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars new season, every episode will instead follow more of a ranking method for the Queens. Each week, the top two Queens will receive the “Star of Myth History” which must be collected throughout the season to make the final four.

Recap of Episode 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7

In episode 3, The Realness of Fortune Ball, Queens had to present three looks to the judges. Kirby Howell-Baptiste was the guest judge on the show. The episode description reads:

“The queens put their spin on the classic Drag Race ball challenge, serving 3 looks each in the "Realness of Fortune" Ball; Vanna White is in the house to make sure things are letter-perfect, and actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste graces the judges' panel.”

In the last week’s mini-challenge, the Queens played Hung Man and Jinkx Monsoon won the mini-challenge

For the main challenge, the contestants had to present three looks, including one designed and sewn in the Werk Room, for the Realness of Fortune Ball challenge which was inspired by the Wheel of Fortune game show. The runway theme was Vanna White Realness, Before and After, and Realness of Fortune Eleganza.

Jaida Essence Hall and Trinity the Tuck won the challenge and both were awarded one star each. The Queens then fought it out at the Lip Sync battle on Green Light by Beyoncé. Jaida Essence Hall was declared the winner who then blocked Jinkx Monsoon.

Tune in on Friday, June 3, on Paramount+ to watch the Queens in the new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7.

