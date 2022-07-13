Emmy Nominations 2022: How many times has RuPaul’s Drag Race been nominated? Reality TV shows’ nominations explored

RuPaul's Drag Race has been nominated 11 times for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The popular reality show is top-rated among viewers and has bagged many awards at previous Emmys as well. In total, the series has 56 nominations. Viewers will have to tune in to the live show to find out how many awards the program will eventually win this year.

RuPaul's Drag Race has been one of the most popular reality competition shows on television. Hosted by RuPaul, the series has seen 14 successful main seasons and several spin-offs, including RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars and RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race. Many contestants who have marked their drag debut on stage have gone on to become household names recognized worldwide.

RuPaul's Drag Race nominated for 2022 Emmy Awards in categories such as Production Design, Direction, Sound Mixing and others

The show has maintained its status by achieving a considerable number of nominations this year as well. Most of the nominations are for the main show, one for the host RuPaul Charles himself, and the other for the series' popular spin-offs. While the program can win almost all of them, compared to its previous year's performance, it will be interesting to see the numbers this year.

Check out the list of nominations for the reality show for the 2022 Emmy Awards below:

Competition Program Host for a Reality or Competition Program - RuPaul Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction or Reality Program Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program Cheer Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program - RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series - RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

How did the show and its spin-offs fare in the 2021 Emmy Awards?

RuPaul made history with the 2021 Emmy Awards. With 11 wins in their pocket, the host broke the record for the most Emmy wins by a person of color. The popular reality show also became the most-awarded reality competition show at the Emmys.

RuPaul tied the record for the most awarded person of color at the Emmy Awards last year with legendary cinematographer Donald A. Morgan.

The host, whose full name is RuPaul Andre Charles, broke his record by winning Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for the sixth year in a row (the show had already broken the record at the 2020 Emmy Awards).

During his acceptance speech after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program, he thanked World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS ahead of giving credit to all the young children bringing stories of courage. The host said:

"Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you. And for the kids out there watching: You have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby: come on to Mama Ru. Thank you so much.”

The reality show won four Emmys during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in 2021. Drag Race nabbed the trophy for directing a reality program (for Nick Murray), which it had last won in 2018. Adding another feather to the franchise, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked won in the unstructured reality category for the first time.

Apart from this show, other reality competitions nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards include The Amazing Race, The Voice, Top Chef, and Survivor. Many Netflix reality programs like Love On The Spectrum US, Selling Sunset, and Queer Eye have also been nominated for the award.

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on September 12 at 8.00 pm ET on NBC and will be streamed live on Peacock.

