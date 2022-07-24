Who is Minnie Cooper? Drag Race Down Under Season 2 queen was abandoned as a baby

Minnie Cooper is one of the 10 contestants of Drag Race Down Under season 2 who will participate in the show to win the $50k cash prize. As per her Instagram profile, she “was abandoned as a baby and left in the doorway of Arq Nightclub” but “thankfully, she was adopted and raised by drag queens."

Minnie Cooper, 50, is the oldest and most experienced drag queen on Drag Race Down Under, which will premiere on July 30 on WOW. The queens will be judged on their performances in various rounds and challenges. After various rounds of eliminations, only the remaining queen will be declared the winner of Drag Race Down Under.

All about Minnie Cooper from Drag Race Down Under Season 2

After being “adopted and raised by drag queens,” Minnie Cooper was taught everything about lipstick, platform heels, miming, glitter and everything in between by the queens.

The Australian artist started performing drag when she was six years old. In her long and celebrated career of over 20 years, she has entertained audiences from Oxford Street in Sydney to Oxford Circus in London.

She has won more DIVA (Drag Industry Variety Awards) awards than just about anyone, including winning Entertainer of the Year four times, Sydney’s Favourite Drag Queen, and Choreographer of the Year among others.

She was also a semi-finalist on Australia’s Got Talent in 2016, where she wooed everyone with her drag and musical theatre talents. She has also performed for Cher at the 2018 Mardi Gras, and for Kylie in 2019.

Minnie Cooper has worked with stars including Kate Miller-Heidke, Adam Lambert, Jimmy Barnes, Cyndi Lauper, Kylie Minogue, Tina Arena, Dannii Minogue and Australia’s most famous drag performer, Carlotta, among others — as per her official website minniecoopersydneydrag.com.

The dancer, singer, and choreographer moved into the world of cabaret with her one-woman show, From Chorus Boy to Leading Lady, in 2018. Her show was the winner of Best in Cabaret & Musical Theatre Award at the Sydney Fringe Festival in 2019. She even stole the limelight at Trevor Ashley’s Mardi Gala at the Sydney Opera House.

Minne Cooper has also appeared in the Netflix series Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Season 4), judged All Together Now and hosted an online streaming program, Live From Stonewall. Time Out magazine nominated her show as one of for best online streaming show.

The “Super Duper Minnie Cooper!” has choreographed many large-scale spectacles at events such Sleaze Ball and Flash Mobs to name a few and many produced award-winning shows.

She believes that “knowledge is power” and counts on her experience as a drag queen. Speaking about her drag in the intro of Drag Race Down Under, she said:

"I like to say this about Minnie Cooper’s drag, the looks of Cate Blanchett, but the voice of Chris Hemsworth. I’ve got these very dulcet tones, but I don’t like to stick myself into one box, ‘cause, you know, if you stick yourself in one box, you’re f*cking boring."

She loves to sing, entertain, and tap dance among many other things. Marie Cooper is now competing on the show to win the cash prize and title of Drag Race Down Under. Fans can watch Season 2 of the competition on July 30 on WOW.

