Who is Faux Fur? Meet the Asian Queen from Drag Race Down Under Season 2

Asian Drag Queen Faux Fur is all set to compete in Drag Race Down Under Season 2 with nine other queens from various backgrounds. The show will debut on July 30 on WOW with RuPaul as the host and judge along with other judges, comedian Rhys Nicholson, and longtime Drag Race icon Michelle Visage.

In the premiere episode, viewers will meet all the queens and learn a bit about them. The description of the first episode reads:

“Mama Ru returns for more shenanigans as ten new queens from all across Australia and New Zealand compete for the title of Down Under's Next Drag Superstar, and this time there's a $50k cash prize at stake.”

All about Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Faux Fur

Faux Fur is “SYDNEY'S LOUDEST BUT NOT THE BADDEST QUEEN,” as per her Twitter profile. The 27-year-old Queen is ready to for the battle and send the other queens home. Speaking about herself, she said the in the Drag Race Down Under intro clip:

"Faux Fur, she’s fashion, she’s fancy, but y’all can hear her from anywhere around the world ‘cause she is just loud."

Faux Fur has a Vietnamese background and has been doing drag for the last seven years, but has "only just found her feet." Despite being on the drag scene for so long, Faux Fur “only just finally started to take my own opportunities two years ago.” Since then, things have changed for good.

Only a few queens in Sydney can challenge her high-energy performances on stage. Her Instagram, @ fauxfur_official, has pictures of her performances along with a few other images for her more than 5k followers.

When the “fierce, fun, fabulous” Faux Fur started setting foot in the Sydney drag scene, she noted the lack of Asian queens on stage and hence was determined to carve a niche for herself.

In 2020, during the pandemic, she found a way to connect with her fans from home. She started using social media to create her popular weekly Faux Mondays, an IGTV live show on Instagram.

The platform not only gave other queens, but also members of the queer and POC queer community an opportunity to share their stories in the hope of inspiring others. Speaking about her venture, according to cityhubsydney.com.au, she said:

“[We] immediately sought ways to support each other and promote each other, so as to come out the other side of the pandemic in a stronger situation.”

From hosting an awards night as emcee or simply mesmerizing everyone at the club with her performances, Faux Fur has done it all.

Despite this, some think that Faux Fur is “like a typical Asian” who is “reserved” and "quiet" but contrary to the belief, she is “the complete opposite of quiet and obedient.” Speaking about the misconception, she said:

"And I tell you, I break all the rules, and I have and got away with it. It’s just this cute face of mine. I’m an all-around everything queen."

In the Drag Race Down Under viewers and the judges can “expect the unexpected” from her as she is very unpredictable. From “doing flips, cartwheels, splits,” she will do everything on the show to send the other queens home.

Watch Faux Fur show her moves on Drag Race Down Under at WOW on July 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far