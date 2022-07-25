Who is Spankie Jackzon? Drag Race Down Under 2 star was once a part of Kiwi series House of Drag

After a successful first season, Drag Race Down Under is all set to premiere with Season 2 on July 30th. The upcoming popular reality TV competition series features 10 fierce queens who were selected by Mama Ru herself. One among them is Spankie Jackzon.

Spankie, who has been in the drag scene for over 15 years, will compete for the title in Drag Race Down Under Season 2. RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Rhys Nicholson will be serving as the season's judges. There will be guest judges on the show as well, but their names have yet to be revealed.

In less than a week, Drag Race Down Under Season 2 will premiere. With just a few days to go, here's all you need to know about Spankie Jackzon.

Spankie Jackzon from Drag Race Down Under won famed Kiwi series House of Drag

The 37-year-old drag queen, Spankie Jackzon, hails from Palmerston North in New Zealand. With over fifteen years of experience, the Drag Race Down Under contestant is known for competing in the famed Kiwi series House of Drag. She entered the house as an intruder in Episode 4.

Spankie was crowned the winner and received a $10,000 cash prize after fighting her way through the competition. She spent 12 of her 15 years as a drag queen competing in Melbourne's drag scene. According to Variety, Spankie admitted that she was on Drag Race Down Under to win, not to play games.

Spankie is the official host of the Wellington International Pride Parade

According to the publication, Spankie is the official host and roving reporter of the Wellington International Pride Parade. Their goal is to bring drag to small towns all across Aotearoa.

Spankie has a good sense of humor and a personality that will keep you hooked. She is also a hostess, producer and entertainer, according to her Instagram bio. In 2021 during the lockdown, Spankie created her parody version of the well-known reality tv series Real Housewives titled Real Housewives of Lockdown.

The contestant was also the MC for the Palmerston North City Council's Christmas concert, A Very Palmy Christmas in 2020.

Being on Drag Race Down Under is a validating experience for the "out there" child

According to Stuff, Spankie shared that the popular reality TV competition series is an "epitome of drag excellence". She added that it was an equally important validating experience for the "out there" child, referring to her childhood where she was an easy target for bullies due to her colourful personality.

The publication also shared that Spankie is known as Blair Macbeth off-stage. In an interview with the publication, she opened up about how she faced backlash because of how flamboyant she was. She told Stuff,

"I always had in my mind that at some time in my life I would get to that point where I was celebrated for who I am."

She added that being selected for the Drag Race represented the realisation of a childhood dream. She went on to say that she was meant for bigger and better things.

Drag Race Down Under Season 2 is all set to premiere on WOW Presents Plus, Stan (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand). Readers can check your local listings for more information.

