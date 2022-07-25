Who is Aubrey Haive from Drag Race Down Under Season 2? Melbourne native is a budding actor

Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under is set to premiere on July 30 featuring 10 new drag contestants. One of the drag queens participating in season 2 of the show is Aubrey Haive, a 25-year-old budding actor from Melbourne. The drag queens from Perth and Sydney will take part in the second season of the show. They will go neck-to-neck to become the next drag queen in Australia and New Zealand.

Drag Race Down Under is the sister show of the famous RuPaul's Drag Race, which is a reality competition that features drag queens showcasing their fashion talent. The winner will win the Drag Queen title and a grand cash prize of $30,000 along with a year's supply of Revolution Beauty Cosmetics and a crown and scepter from Fierce Drag Jewels.

The official synopsis of Drag Race Down Under reads:

"Hosted by RuPaul, drag queen contestants compete in an elimination-style contest in a variety of challenges to see who will be the Down Under Drag Queen Superstar."

Aubrey Haive from Drag Race Down Under is a freelance graphic designer

Hailing from Timaru, New Zealand, Aubrey Haive’s real name is Bailey Dunnage. While the New Zealander is more popularly known as a drag queen, Dunnage is also a freelance graphic designer. He currently resides in Victoria, Australia.

In 2010, Dunnage went to Mountainview High School and studied web pages, digital/multimedia, and information resources design for four years. Following that, he decided to explore his interest in art and dance and joined the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. Dunnage then obtained a bachelor’s of arts degree in musical theater.

From 2018 onwards, Bailey gained work experience in varied fields. He worked as an inbound sales representative at Red Energy until January 2020. In September 2020, he worked as a production assistant in Townsquare.

After working for a year as a production assistant, he started working as a freelance graphic designer. Dunnage is also into acting, singing, and dancing, which makes him a great drag artist.

The New Zealand-born is no stranger to being in front of the camera. He is an able musical artist and a budding actor who has worked in films like Walk (2020), Q & Amy (2019), and Hell Patrol (2020). Bailey is represented by a talent agency named Smith & Macdonald Creative Mgt.

Talking about her drag career, Aubery is a bit of a newbie. She came to Australia not with the zeal to become a drag queen but with the hope of finding herself and working towards it. She finally got a chance to discover herself to the fullest during the pandemic. She started experimenting with her makeup skills and began working on drag aesthetics. Next, with a little encouragement from her partner, Aubrey made her debut in the Australian drag world and is now set to appear in season 2 of Drag Race Down Under.

She currently also works in many gigs and aspires to become a full-time drag performer.

Viewers can watch Drag Race Down Under from July 30 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in select territories, with Stan (Australia) and TVNZ On Demand (New Zealand) local airings.

