What is Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo’s real name? RuPaul’s Drag Race alum set to star in Paramount+’s All Star Shore 

All Star Shore Season 1, which will premiere on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, will feature many familiar faces from the reality TV world. Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo, one of the star contestants on All Star Shore, is all set to give tough competition to the other participants.

All Star Shore will feature 14 contestants from shows like Love is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, Bachelor in Paradise, The Circle, and Jersey Shore Family Vacation, among others. The celebrities will come together for an epic vacation, each desiring to win the title of the champion and the $150,000 cash prize.

What is All Star Shore contestant Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo’s real name?

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is also known by their off-stage name, Jose Luis Cancel. She is the drag daughter of Drag Race veteran Alexis Mateo and her husband, Jeffrey Kelley.

Alexis bestowed Jose with the name Vanessa, inspired by Ursula’s human version in The Little Mermaid. Owing to her loud personality, Miss Vanjie’s given middle name was Banshee, which later changed to Vanjie due to Alexis’ mispronunciation.

A clip featuring Vanessa’s elimination from the first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 went viral and became a popular online meme. The clip had Vanessa saying her on-stage name, 'Miss Vanjie,' in three separate tempos.

The viral clip secured Vanessa’s place in Season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race where she made it to the top five. She since performed in Las Vegas’ RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!

Vanessa spoke about her infamous exit in an interview:

"Everywhere I go, they say “Miss Vanjie.” I was in the airport, and somebody started saying “Miss Vanjie.” I just laugh and find it hysterical. Like, I love it. It’s funny as hell."

More about All Star Shore contestant Vanessa ‘Vanije’ Mateo

Miss Vanjie also featured in Drag Race spinoffs like RuPaul’s Drag Race:Vegas Revue and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Additionally, she has been consistently performing and touring across the United States.

Interestingly, Miss Vanjie has her own dating show titled Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love. Produced by the same team as RuPaul’s Drag Race, the eight-episode show features 18 suitors fighting it out for a chance at fulfilling their romantic fantasy with Miss Vanije.

Miss Vanjie was also a part of Iggy Azalea’s Sally Walker music video along with drag royalty Shea Couleé and Mayhem Miller. She performed with Iggy on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well. The official music video for Sally Walker has over 85 million views on YouTube.

Miss Vanjie will be seen joining the star cast of All Star Shore at the “ultimate shore house in the Canary Islands” for a chance to win the ultimate bragging rights and a hefty cash prize.

Speaking about her decision to come onboard, Miss Vanjie said:

"I came with the mindset of ‘I just want to have fun, I'm going to compete, but at the same time I just want to get drunk and kiki.'"

Tune in at 3 AM EST on Wednesday June 29, 2022, on Paramount+ to watch 12 reality show celebrities come together for this one-of-a-kind adventure.

