What time will All Star Shore Season 1 air? Format, cast, release date and more about Paramount+ reality series

All Star Shore Season 1 will air at 3 a.m. EST on June 29, 2022, on Paramount +. The show will feature 14 contestants from different reality shows participating in a “first-of-its-kind party competition series."

The contestants will face a "variety of epic party-style challenges" to win a $150,000 cash prize amid all the drama and singles trying to find love. Narrated by Pauly D, All Star Shore will also see elimination rounds.

Details about All Star Shore Season 1

Season 1 of All Star Shore begins on Wednesday with reality show contestants playing to win the cash prize. On June 5, a clip of the cast playing “Party Pong” for a trip to a private party catamaran debuted during the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"From MTV Entertainment Studios, the original series features 14 of the world's biggest reality superstars from some of television's most iconic series - "Jersey Shore," "Love Is Blind," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Geordie Shore," "Acapulco Shore," "Rio Shore," and "Bachelor in Paradise" - as they come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house in the Canary Islands, to battle it out for a cash prize and global bragging rights."

The trailer of All Star Shore shows the contestants celebrating their get together and partying hard before the drama starts. Drinks get thrown in someone's face and talks about trying to destroy someone's marriage starts circulating, making the show spicer than expected.

About the format of the show

In the show, the contestants will have to face many challenges like "Party Pong'' and "Shots and Found” among others to be safe from the elimination and be the winner of the show and claim the $150,000 cash prize.

Episode 1 of the show, titled Series Premiere, will see all the contestants coming together and having a good time before gearing up for challenges.

Speaking about the show, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo told TV Insider:

"It's kind of similar to Drag Race, but Drag Race you can prepare for. It's something that I do all the time. This one, you can't really prepare, because they don't tell you what to get ready for."

Vanjie continued:

"I didn't really think we were going to be doing too many athletic challenges. They asked me to do it, but I didn't really think I was going to be running up and down, jumping up and up. Little did I know! I came with the mindset of ‘I just want to have fun, I'm going to compete, but at the same time I just want to get drunk and kiki.'"

Cast of All Star Shore

The 14 cast members who will appear on All Star Shore include:

Angelina Pivarnick - Jersey Shore Bethan Kershaw - Geordie Shore Blake Horstmann - Bachelor in Paradise Chloe Ferry - Geordie Shore Giannina Gibelli - Love Is Blind James Tindale - Geordie Shore Joey Essex -The Only Way Is Essex) Johnny Middlebrooks - Love Island) Karime Pindter - Acapulco Shore) Luis "Potro" Caballero - Acapulco Shore Marina Gregory - The Circle: Brazil Ricardo Salusse - Rio Shore Trina Njoroge - Love Island Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo - RuPaul's Drag Race

Antonia Mattia, Jacquelyn French, John Varela, Lotte Wink, SallyAnn Salsano and Scott Jeffress serve as the executive producers of the show. Tune in on Wednesday to watch the all-new season of All Star Shore airing on Paramount +. The series will also stream internationally where the service is available.

