Who is Hannah Conda from Drag Race Down Under? Season 2 contestant once appeared in Keeping Up with the Kardashians

After winning the Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda is set to appear in Drag Race Down Under season 2 as one of its contestants. The 30-year-old has been in the drag world for quite some time and has notably appeared on Keeping up With the Kardashians season 11 and on Netflix’s Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father season 4.

Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under will feature ten drag contestants in New Zealand and Australia. They will compete in high fashion challenges and will have to portray their drag talent to the fullest. Moreover, along with winning the Drag Queen title, the winner will also receive a grand cash prize of $30,000, a year's supply of Revolution Beauty Cosmetics, as well as a crown and scepter from Fierce Drag Jewels.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Hosted by RuPaul, drag queen contestants compete in an elimination-style contest in a variety of challenges to see who will be the Down Under Drag Queen Superstar."

Hannah Conda from Drag Race Down Under season 2 discovered drag at the age of 18

Born in Sydney, Australia, Hannah Conda is now a full-time drag artist. However, when she was younger, she had no idea about the drag world. She was born to parents who ran the Castle Hotel and mostly stayed busy. Moreover, all she did for the whole day was her homework.

At the age of 18, Hannah discovered drag as a career option. Even though she did recognize that the drag industry at the time was frowned upon, she still pursued that interest. In 2012, she first went out as a drag artist in OutInPerth and became the most favorite drag queen. Moreover, she continued to remain the ‘most favorite’ for the next two years as well.

Finally, in 2016, the Drag Race Down Under contestant came into the limelight after winning two drag titles, Rising Star and Entertainer of the Year at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs). She continued to pursue her interests after winning various awards and mentions.

Hannah has been a featured face at many iconic Sydney Mardi Gras events and also opened for Bianca Del Rio on her Australian tour. She has also produced and performed shows at prominent venues all across Australia. Lastly, she appeared at RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles.

However, apart from the drag queen’s appearances in shows and events, she has also been the co-founder of Drag Storytime since 2016. It is a platform that focuses on educating children about the drag world by reading stories to them while in drag attire. This is intended to educate children about inclusion, acceptance, and love, as well as allow them to dream big and use their imaginations.

Hannah Conda also shared her exclusive view of the comparison between the drag world when she first conquered the drag competition in Perth and today. She told Perth Now in an interview:

"It’s a blessing and a curse. I think because it has been so underground and so taboo for a really long time. I think a lot of things now have definitely not aged well.”

Viewers can watch season 2 of Drag Race Down Under from July 30 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in select territories, Stan (Australia), and TVNZ On Demand (New Zealand) local airings.

