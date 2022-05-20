How did Monét X Change come up with her drag name? RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 contestant’s drag origin explored

RuPaul's Drag Race star Monét X Change is the stage name of Kevin Bertin. The drag queen will be a part of the show's Season 7 All Stars franchise. In April 2022, Paramount announced this installment of the hit series and for the first time in the franchise's history, the cast will be made up of previous Drag Race winning queens.

The former stars of RuPaul's Drag Race will compete against each other for the title of “Queen of All Queens,” and a cash prize of $200,000. Apart from Monét X Change, the cast includes Season 12’s Jaida Essence Hall, Season 5’s Jinkx Monsoon, All Stars 4 winner Trinity The Tuck, Season 3’s Raja, All Stars Season 5’s Shea Coulée, Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and Season 11’s Yvie Oddly.

Who is RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 contestant Monét X Change?

Monét competed on the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was placed sixth in the competition to win the title of ’Miss Congeniality’. She is best known for her comedic punches, beauty, charisma, lip syncs and sponge dress.

In an interview with Season 10 Meet the Queens, she revealed that the idea behind her drag name came to her when she spotted a currency exchange booth across the street while enjoying some chicken wings. Her first name is the substitution on the word 'money' and the X Change is a play on the word 'exchange'.

The contestant eventually returned the following season to compete in All Stars 4 and won alongside Trinity The Truck in the series' first ever double win. This also made Monét the first ever Miss Congeniality to win a season of the competition.

Born on February 19, 1990, Monét is an American drag queen, singer, podcaster and reality television personality. A New York City native, she became the first queen of color to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after winning RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4.

The star trained in opera performance at Westminster Choir College of Rider University. The first drag pagent Monét won was the sixth annual Gay Caribbean USA Pageant on September 27, 2014 where she represented Saint Lucia. Her sister is RuPaul Drag Race's Season 8 winner Bob The Drag Queen.

Her website bio describes her as an "entertainment spitfire known for delivering energetic and show-stopping performances." Monét is appreciated for her "tireless work ethic and showmanship, to cultivate and perfect her immaculate lip syncing skills, comedic chops and pitch-perfect live singing skills."

Monét has traveled the globe with her one-woman show Call Me By Monet as well as hosting and performing on Werq The World Tour. She released her first full-length EP, Unapologetically, and accompanying visual album on February 22, 2019.

The star is currently involved in two podcasts: Sibling Rivalry with drag sister Bob The Drag Queen, and Ebony and Irony with Lady Bunny. She is also the host of her own talk show The X Change Rate on Build Series by Yahoo.

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars features a mix of regular season winners as well as All Stars winners, which looks like an intriguing concept for fans to tune into. With $200,000 at stake and all the queens having previously proved their mettle as winners, this season will be an interesting one.

Tune in to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12 am PT on VH1 and streaming on Paramount+.

Edited by Somava