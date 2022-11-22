Who won Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31? Performances, result and more explored

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31 aired its finale episode on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+. Although the competition was neck and neck, it was Charli D'Amelio and pro dancer Mark Ballas who took home the Mirror Ball Tropy and the coveted title to win the competition. It was an emotional night of performances, farewells and more as the show came to an end.

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) saw many contestants and pro dancers gracing the stage with their incredible dance routines and inspiring stories. While some cast members instantly became fan favorites, others took time to improve their skills and win over the judges and the audience. Overall, it turned out to be a memorable season for viewers, keeping up with the name of the show.

Check out more details about the finale performances and results below.

List of performances, dance routines and scores on DWTS Season 31 finale

The DWTS season 31 finale featured two performances from the contestants and their respective pro dancers. The first one had to be a redemption dance which would be selected by one of the judges in a style that the cast performed earlier in the season and one in which they could have shown some improvement. The second round gave the dancers full freedom to choose a freestyle routine.

Check out what each judge chose for the contestants.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson - Quickstep to Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher by Jackie Wilson - chosen by Len Goodman (36/40) Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas - Jive to Grown by Little Mix - choen by Carie Ann Inaba (40/40) Shangela and Gleb Savchenko - Quickstep to Queen Bee by Rochelle Diamante - chosen by Bruno Tonioli (36/40) Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy - Cha Cha to I Like It (Like That) by Pete Rodriguez - chosen by Derek Hough (40/40)

Check out the DWTS contestants' freestyle routines

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson - Get Up by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars (40/40) Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas - Us Again by Pinar Toprak (40/40) Shangela and Gleb Savchenko - Survivor by Destiny’s Child and Call Me Mother by RuPaul (40/40) Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy - Cell Block Tango from the musical Chicago (40/40)

The DWTS season finale also documented performances from former contestants, including Selma Blair, who self-evicted herself after her struggle with multiple sclerosis, danced to a contemporary routine with partner Sasha Farber. Jordin Sparks also sang her song No Jive live in front of the audience.

The season also marked a couple of emotional farewells from the DWTS family. Longtime judge Len Goodman had previously announced that this would be last season as the head judge of the competition series. Pro dancer Cheryl Burke had also announced that she would be leaving the series after spending 17 long years and 26 year teaching dance styles to over 25 celebrities.

The season finale of the hit competition series ended with host Tyra Banks announcing that the show got the most votes this year. Calling it “one of the closest finales in the history of this show," she announced the winners to be Charli and Mark. Gabby and Val were the runners-up. Wayne and Whitney came in third place, and Shangela and Gleb placed fourth.

As season 31 of DWTS came to an end, it marked another successful cap into the dance competition series. The Disney+ show also announced some of the season's contestants and pro dancers making it to the tour, leaving viewers excited to find out what's to come.

