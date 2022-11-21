What time will Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) season 31 finale air on Disney+? Finalists, playlist and more details explored

Disney+'s Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) season 31 is all set to return for its season finale on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Four couples, who have made it through to the grand finale, will have to perform a redemption dance as well as a freestyle routine in order to impress the judges and viewers. The finale will also include special performances by past contestants who have been eliminated over the course of the season.

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) features a celebrity paired with a professional dancer who dance for America's votes. The couple with the highest number of votes is crowned the winner of the famed reality TV dance competition series. The series, which used to air on ABC previously, now airs on Disney+.

The official synopsis of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) reads,

"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough."

It further reads,

"Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, who will be joined by co-host (and Season 19 winner) Alfonso Ribeiro as the series returns to the ballroom soon with an all-new lineup of celebrities on Disney+."

With little to no time left for the episode to premiere, here's everything you need to know about the grand finale of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31.

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31 grand finale will see four finalists battle it out on the dance floor

The grand finale of Dancing With The Stars season 31 will kick off with an opening performance choreographed by Mandy Moore to Everybody Dance by Cedric Gervais & Franklin ft. Nile Rodgers. The finale will also see the former contestants who were eliminated returning to the ballroom.

Famed singer Jordin Sparks will also brace the stage not just to dance, but to also perform her hit song No Air. Selma Blair and Sasha Farber will be performing a special contemporary routine to the song as Jordin performs.

The four finalists who will be performing in the grand finale are Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy.

The redemption dance style will be chosen by the judges from a style the finalists have already performed earlier in the season. Len Goodman chose Quickstep for Wayne and his partner. They will be performing to Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher by Jackie Wilson.

Carrie Ann Inaba chose Jive for Charli and her partner. They will perform to Grown by Little Mix. On the other hand, Bruno Tonioli chose Quickstep for Shangela and Gleb. They will dance to Queen Bee by Rochelle Diamante. Hough chose Cha Cha for Gabby and her partner, who will dance to I Like It (Like That) by Pete Rodriguez.

The grand finale of Dancing With The Stars will air on Disney+ on Monday night, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. If viewers miss the finale, they can stream it on Disney+ once the episode has aired. Previous episodes can also be watched on the streaming giant. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

