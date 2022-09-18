What time will DWTS 2022 (Season 31) episode 1 air on Disney Plus? Release date and more details explore

The fan-favorite show Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 31 is all set to premiere its first episode on September 19 at 8 pm ET. After two decades of airing on ABC, the show has moved to Disney+ for the first time.

Dancing with the Stars features fan-favorite celebrities participating in the dance reality competition by teaming up with professional choreographers. The teams have to prepare and perform a unique routine every week.

The contestant and professional dancer team who consistently manage to impress the judges and the audience will ultimately win the Mirror Ball trophy and a grand cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough."

The synopsis further reads:

"Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, who will be joined by co-host (and Season 19 winner) Alfonso Ribeiro as the series returns to the ballroom soon with an all-new lineup of celebrities on Disney+."

What's new in Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS)?

Since season 31 of DWTS has shifted to the OTT platform Disney+, there are new additions to the upcoming season of DWTS. Conrad Green, the show's executive producer, told Entertainment in an interview that there will be no breaks during the show's broadcast. He also revealed that viewers will be able to vote live across the country for the first time.

He added:

"And the knock-on effect is that we don't have all that lovely time to reset things. It makes the production super live. It means basically we've got to clear the stage in between the times when people chat and play the packages, so it's going to be a very intense choreography behind the scenes to get folks in and out, and clean the floor and those elements."

Tyra Banks will return as host, alongside new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. The judges' panel will include Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

As DWTS celebrities are paired with pro dancers, the pairings for the upcoming season include:

Fitness model/actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach

Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

Comedian/actor Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

Good Morning America weather anchor Sam Champion with partner Cheryl Burke

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

Influencer/reality star Heidi D'Amelio with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Country music singer Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

90210 star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater

CODA actor Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice with partner Pasha Pashkov

Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino with partner Koko Iwasaki

Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis Van Amstel

Sex and the City star Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroyd

Drag queen Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

American Idol season 6 winner Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Viewers will be able to watch the premiere of DWTS on September 19 on Disney Plus.

