DWTS 2022 (Season 31): Where to follow the celebrity contestants on Instagram?

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) is all set to premiere with Season 31 in just a few days.

Ever since news of the reality TV competition series' return was announced, viewers have been eager to know who the celebrity contestants are and who they will be paired with. The network recently revealed the list of celebrities appearing on the dancing reality show on Good Morning America.

Among the list of celebrities who will be competing this year for the title are famous TikTok stars, comedians, actors and singers. That being said, fans can expect big changes on DWTS.

After airing on ABC for 30 seasons, DWTS will move to Disney+ and become the first ever live show to be aired on a streaming giant. Since there will no longer be commercial breaks, viewers can also expect changes in the format of the show.

Sixteen pairs will be competing in Season 31 of DWTS. With the series set to premiere soon, if you're curious enough to see what the celebrity contestants are up to, check out their Instagram account to stay up to date.

Read on to find out where you can follow the celebrity contestants who will be appearing on DWTS.

From Jason Lewis to Wayne Brady, follow the DWTS S31 stars on Instagram to know more about them

Jason Lewis

The famous Sex and the City star took to his Instagram profile and revealed that he would be dancing alongside Peta Murgatroyd. With 495 posts and over 95k followers, you can follow Jason here - @jasonleelewis.

Jordin Sparks

The No Air singer has been paired with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong. The singer and songwriter has over 1.9 million followers on Instagram and announced the news about her partner on her profile as well.

You can follow her here - @jordinsparks.

Vinny Guadagnino

For the first time in nearly a decade, a Jersey Shore star will be competing in the series and it is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino. Vinny will be dancing alongside Koko Iwasaki - a brand new professional dancer appearing on DWTS.

With over 4.2 million followers, you can find Vinny on his user id: @vinnyguadagnino.

Trevor Donovan

90210 star Trevor Donovan has been partnered with Season 24 Mirrorball Trophy winner Emma Slater. Similar to most contestants, Trevor also announced his appearance on the popular series on Instagram.

If you're curious about him, you can find him here - @trevordonovan.

Wayne Brady

Actor and comedian Wayne Brady has been partnered with Witney Carson. This is Witney's second season on DWTS after she returned from her maternity leave. Witney also won the Mirrorball Trophy once.

You can follow Wayne Brady here on Instagram - @mrbradybaby.

Daniel Durant

Daniel Durant from Switched at Birth will be dancing alongside Britt Stewart on the famed reality TV series. Daniel is also the third ever deaf star to take part in the series. He also played the character James on the second season of Netflix's You.

To find out what he's up to, you can find him on Instagram here - @danielndurant.

Apart from the aforementioned celebrities, here are the remaining celebrity contestants who will be a part of the dance competition and their Instagram handles:

Shangela - @itsshangela

Charli D'Amelio - @charlidamelio

Heidi D'Amelio - @heididamelio

Selma Blair - @selmablair

Joseph Baena - @joebaena

Sam Champion - @samchampion

Teresa Giudice - @teresagiudice

Jessie James Decker - @jessiejamesdecker

Gabby Windey - @gabby.windey

Cheryl Ladd - @angelcherylladd

DWTS will premiere only on Disney+ on September 19th, 2022, Monday. Stay tuned for more information.

