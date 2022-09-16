Is Wayne Brady married? Reality TV host’s love life explored as he’s set to participate in DWTS Season 31

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) is set to premiere on Monday, September 19.

Reality TV host Wayne Brady is one of the many participants who will participate in the show and try their luck at dancing. In connection with that, there has been a lot of buzz about his marital status. Presently, the comedian is single, with not much information about his dating life being available.

Wayne Brady of DWTS was married twice previously

50-year-old Wayne Brady is an actor, singer and comedian who has been married twice before. His first marriage was officiated in 1993 when he married Diana Lasso, a songwriter and musician. The DWTS contestant was in his early twenties at the time. Not much information is available about the couple on the internet.

Wayne and Diana called it quits after two years of their marriage. As per the former, they gained maturity and perspective over time, which eventually led to their split. In an interview with Closer Weekly, Brady said:

"My first wife is a great person, but you should not be getting married when you’re 20 or 21 because you still don’t know yourself. I think the lesson was not to rush into things.”

Brady got married for the second time in 1999 to Mandie Taketa, a writer, dancer and actor. The couple stayed together a long time before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

Despite the separation, Wayne and Mandie chose to maintain a close relationship for the sake of their daughter, Maile Brady. They live as neighbours and spend a lot of time together as a family, co-parenting Maile in a happy environment. Moreover, Brady still appreciates Mandie for being with him when he hit his rock-bottom at the age of 42.

In fact, in an interview, the DWTS contestant told Entertainment Night:

"We said we want to give her the closest experience she can have to living in the same house."

He continued:

“And we’ve always lived in different homes. We just live super-close now. The fact of the matter is, I like her mom. She was down with me when nobody in the world was down with me, except my mom. There was loyalty there, there was respect, there is trust — she is my baby mama.”

Although Brady is single now, he is looking for someone who will accept his cordial relationship with his second wife.

About DWTS

DWTS is a dance reality competition featuring a bunch of celebrity contestants who prepare performances every week with the help of their individual dance coaches. The contestants who manage to perform well and impress the judges as well as the audience ultimately win the competition.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough."

The synopsis further adds:

"Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, who will be joined by co-host (and Season 19 winner) Alfonso Ribeiro as the series returns to the ballroom soon with an all-new lineup of celebrities on Disney+."

Viewers can watch the premiere of DWTS on Disney+ on September 19, 2022.

