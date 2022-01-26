Actor Wayne Brady is back as host of the game show Let's Make a Deal Primetime to give a quarter of a million dollars in cash and prizes to its players. The show will stream on January 26, 2022 on the CBS Television Network.

Brady will help contestants win trips to Portugal, Croatia, and Greece, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, and a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder, worth over $347,000, and also $50,000 in cash.

How much is 'Let's Make a Deal Primetime' host Wayne Brady worth?

The net worth of five-time Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady is estimated to be $12 million.

The singer reportedly earned $1.7 million-a-year hosting Let's Make a Deal. And between 2007-2009, as host of the hit game show Dоn’t Fоrgеt thе Lуrісѕ, he took home $2 million.

The American comedian has appeared on a number of TV shows. He is particularly well known for his guest appearance on Ноw І Меt Yоur Моthеr as James Stinson, for which he reportedly еаrnеd a whopping $4 million.

Other than TV shows and movies, Brady has also profited in real estate by selling his homes over the past couple of years. In November 2017, Brady put his Sherman Oaks home on the market for $3 million. Two years after buying the 4,200-square-foot, five-bedroom property for just over $2.5 million, he sold it in June 2018 for $2.65 million.

Brady reportedly sold his other Sherman Oaks home for $1.8 million in 2013. Six months later, he again purchased a three-bedroom condo in Pacific Palisades for $1.75 million, which he sold after two years for $1.8 million.

Brady made his television debut in a 1990 episode of Superboy. He also guest-starred on I'll Fly Away and In the Heat. Brady then sped up the success ladder and went on to act and host a number of TV shows such as The Wayne Brady Show and Let's Make a Deal.

Also Read Article Continues below

He put in remarkable performances in movies such as Going to the Mat, Roll Bounce, and Crossover. Brady also did voiceovers for notable films such as Clifford's Really Big Movie, Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild, and The Adventures of Brer Rabbit.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee