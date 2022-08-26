Who did Joe E. Tata play in Beverly Hills, 90210? Character explored as TV star dies aged 85

Actor Joe E. Tata passed away on August 24 at the age of 85. The news was shared by his daughter Kelly Katharine Tata on a GoFundMe page.

In 2018, Kelly had revealed that her father was suffering from Alzheimer's and that he was admitted to the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Although he was diagnosed with the disease in 2014, it is unknown if it had anything to do with his death.

Joe’s costar Ian Ziering paid tribute to him on social media.He said that he remembers seeing Joe in The Rockford Files with James Garner and they eventually worked together on the show Beverly Hills, 90210.

He further wrote,

“In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of the 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away.”

Joe’s cause of death remains unknown and further details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.

Joe E. Tata’s character in Beverly Hills, 90210

Joe E. Tata has appeared in several TV shows (Image via Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Joe E. Tata portrayed Nat Bussichio in Fox's teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. The character was the owner of a famous diner in Beverly Hills called Peach Pit, which was established by his late father, Salvatario Bussichio.

He is a kind-hearted individual who cares about the people and the neighborhood. The Peach Pit also offers free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for the homeless in Beverly Hills.

Nat also has a son, Frankie, who was born on the day of his wedding to Joan Diamond. Joan’s water broke in the middle of the ceremony and she had to be taken to the hospital but she insisted that the wedding continue.

Beverly Hills, 90210 aired from October 1990 to May 2000 and was created by Darren Star. Although it received negative reviews in Season 1, the response improved after the airing of a special summer season of the show.

Everything known about Joe E. Tata

Born on September 13, 1936, Joe E. Tata initially joined the military and made his acting debut on an episode of Peter Gunn in 1960. He continued to appear in shows like The Outer Limits, Ben Casey, The Streets of San Francisco, Hogan’s Heroes and Hill Street Blues, among others.

He gained recognition for his performance as a henchman to three villains, including Riddler for Frank Gorshin, Penguin for Burgess Meredith, and King Tut for Victor Buono on the ABC show, Batman.

Joe portrayed important roles in science fiction shows like The Time Tunnel, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, Lost in Space, and The Rockford Files. He then appeared in the 1974 telefilm, It’s Good to Be Alive, and the 1978 TV movie, A Love Affair: The Eleanor and Lou Gehrig Story.

In 2011, Tata mentioned in an interview that he loved working on Batman and added that would often visit the site where the show was filmed. He said that he would just go there and stay for a while.

His survivors include his daughter Kelly Katharine Tata, and detailed information on his personal life remains unknown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave