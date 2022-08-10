Who did Denise Dowse play on Beverly Hills, 90210? Insecure star in coma due to meningitis

Actress Denise Dowse is in a coma after she was diagnosed with meningitis. Her sister Tracey Dowse revealed the news on Instagram and requested everyone to pray for her.

Tracey did not reveal how long her sister had been suffering from the disease. However, she said that the actress, who played the role of Yvonne Teasley in Beverly Hills, 90210 is expected to recover soon. She also added that the doctors cannot say anything about when Dowse will come out of the coma.

Tracey mentioned that her sister's posts were mostly positive and uplifting and she tried her best to keep her spirits the same. She called Denise a "vibrant actor and director who should have many years ahead of her."

Denise Dowse’s character in Beverly Hills, 90210

Denise Dowse gained popularity for her role as Yvonne Teasley, the Vice Principal of West Bevery Hills High School in Fox's teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210.

Teasley was a strict and compassionate yet one of the most respected administrators in the series. Students were seen interacting with her and she was last seen in the show's tenth season where she attended David and Donna's wedding as a guest.

Beverly Hills 90210 aired from October 1990 to May 2000 and received poor ratings in Season 1. However, it became popular in the summer of 1991 after a special summer season.

The series' reboot premiered on August 7, 2019 on Fox.

Everything we know about Denise Dowse

Also known as Denise Yvonne Dowse, she is known for her performances in TV shows like The Guardian and Insecure other than Beverly Hills 90210. She has also appeared in films like Bio-Dome, Starship Troopers, A Civil Action, Coach Carter, and others.

Dowse made her debut with the TV series Almost There in 1989 and played the role of Angela Quarterman. Following this, she appeared in a number of TV shows including ALF, Murphy Brown, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Monk, ER and others.

Denis Dowse also portrayed an important role in the 2005 comedy film, Guess Who.

Dowse became popular for her performances in 23 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210 and as Judge Rebecca Damsen in 32 episodes of The Guardian from 2001 to 2004. She played a recurring role in the NBC teen sitcom, California Dreams, from 1993 to 1994.

The 64-year-old actress portrayed Sky Marshal Meru in the 1997 military science fiction action film, Starship Troopers. This was followed by her appearances in other films like Dr. Dolittle 2, Eulogy, Reign Over Me, and others.

She then voiced the character of Officer Shirley in the animated series Rocket Power and played the role of Marlene in the 2004 biographical musical drama, Ray.

Denise Dowse appeared in the 2020 thriller film Fatale and will helm an upcoming drama film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story.

