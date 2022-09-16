DWTS 2022 (Season 31): Where to follow contestants’ dance pros on Instagram?

DWTS (Dancing With The Stars) will be premiering with Season 31 in less than a week. After airing on ABC for 30 seasons, the famed reality TV competition series is moving to Disney+ making it the first ever series to air live on the streaming giant.

DWTS (Dancing With The Stars) will feature 16 pairs all competing against each other vying for the prestigious Mirrorball Trophy. Season 31 includes comedians, actors, musicians, singers, influencers and reality TV stars. One Real Housewife, drag queen and Bachelorette will be participating. After almost 10 years, a Jersey Shore cast member will also be competing this season.

With the series set to premiere in little to no time, if you're curious to know who the celebrity contestants' professional dance partners are, or what their Instagram handles are, then scroll down to find out.

Here are the DWTS contestants’ dance pros and their Instagram handles

DWTS Season 31 will be hosted by Tyra Banks and former champion Alfonso Ribeiro. Scroll down to see which professional dancers are returning to the competition.

Emma Slater

DWTS (Dancing With The Stars) Season 24 Mirrorball Trophy winner Emma Slater will be returning to center stage. She is paired with 90210 star Trevor Donovan. With over 761k followers, you can check out her Instagram profile under the user id: @theemmaslater.

Koko Iwasaki

Koko Iwasaki is a newcomer to the DWTS family. She is a first-time dance professional, and is paired with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino. Koko is a runner-up of So You Think You Can Dance Season 14 and an All-Star. With 92.2k followers, follow her on her Instagram handle to see the more from the new pro: @koko_iwasaki.

Gleb Savchenko

Professional dancer Gleb Savchenko is making history as the first male dancer to dance with a partner of the same sex on the competition. Gleb has been paired with drag queen Shangela. With over 367k followers, you can see what the dancer is up to on Instagram using his handle: @glebsavchenkoofficial.

Alan Bersten

Alan Bersten has been in the competition for four seasons previously. This will be his fifth season in the dance competition and he has been paired with entrepreneur and country singer Jessie James Decker. Alan also won the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 28. The dancer regularly posts dance content for his 509k followers. You can follow him via his user id: @alanbersten.

Cheryl Burke

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke is a two-time champion. She bagged the title in season 3 and season 4. She has also placed third and came in as the runner-up in other seasons. Cheryl has been paired with Good Morning America news anchor Sam Champion. She has 699k followers, and you too can follow her on Instagram via her user id: @cherylburke.

Britt Stewart

The High School Musical star has been paired with the series' third deaf celebrity contestant Daniel Durant. Britt was the first black female professional dancer to join DWTS in Season 29. With out 89k followers, you can find her on Instagram under the user id: @brittbenae.

Apart from the aforementioned professional dancers, here are the remaining pros who will be taking part in the dance competition, and their Instagram handles:

Peta Murgatroyd - @petamurgatroyd

Brandon Armstrong - @brandonarmstrong

Witney Carson - @witneycarson

Mark Ballas - @markballas

Artem Chigvintsev - @artemc

Sasha Farber - @sashafarber1

Daniella Karagach - @daniellakaragach

Pasha Pashkov - @pashapashkov

Val Chmerkovskiy - @valentin

Louis Van Amstel - @louisvanamstel

DWTS will premiere only on Disney+ on September 19, 2022, Monday. Stay tuned for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far