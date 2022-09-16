"Their chemistry is so strong" - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans ship Angelina and Vinny in Episode 25

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have noticed the chemistry between Vinny and Angelina, and they can't help but ship the duo.

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 is nearing its end with just a few more episodes left before the reunion. On Thursday night, September 15, 2022 the famed reality TV series returned with an all-new episode. Angelina was newly single, and the group had taken it upon themselves to get her and Vinny together.

On the day after Nikki's birthday dinner, everyone kept talking about how Vinny and Angelina made a good pair. Apart from the cast of Jersey Show: Family Vacation trying their best to get the duo together, fans on social media are also equally excited to ship Vinny and Angelina as a couple. Read on to learn more about what the cast members and fans think of Vinny and Angelina as a couple in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore

see you next Jerzday! only on #jsfamilyvacation is there Family Fun Day and a @WildNOut rap battle in the same episodesee you next Jerzday! only on #jsfamilyvacation is there Family Fun Day and a @WildNOut rap battle in the same episode 🎤see you next Jerzday! https://t.co/sUYBAJVXDw

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars claim Vinny and Angelina will make a good couple

The day after Nikki's birthday dinner, Mike talked to his wife about how Vinny and Angelina were still single and mentioned that they would make a good couple. He said:

"The stars have aligned. These guys actually looked like a couple last night. That's going to happen sooner than later. I'm telling you."

Meanwhile, Deena told Angelina that she and Vinny looked like a couple, and Mike told Vinny the same thing. Upon hearing this, Vinny told Mike:

"We are two single people, and I know that everyone wants us to bang. Maybe you guys are kind of playing cupid in your own head, you know, not in reality. Anytime you see us not fighting, it seems like we're getting married."

Although Vinny was attracted to Angelina on a physical level, he wasn't too fond of her personality. During his confessional, he shared that he wouldn't necessarily be attracted to a girl even if he thought she was a "ten." When asked about Angelina, Vinny shared:

"She's loud, obnoxious, annoying. She's mean."

Vinny told Mike that if Angelina changed her attitude, he would be able to see their potential as a couple. When the group gathered around the next morning, Pauly D asked the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars if they noticed that love was in the air the previous night. The group then decided to go on a gondola ride, hoping that it would make Vinny and Angelina kiss. Although they did sit together, there weren't any sparks between them.

Fans ship Vinny and Angelina as a couple on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Angelina and Vinny had chemistry together, and many felt that they would make a good couple.

Nida @nidzi1k at the Staten Island Notebook. We want to see these two together @hipHopeApotamus I agree I love this montage of Angelina and Vinnyat the Staten Island Notebook. We want to see these two together #JSFamilyVacation @hipHopeApotamus I agree I love this montage of Angelina and Vinny 😂 at the Staten Island Notebook. We want to see these two together #JSFamilyVacation

Hope Eliz @hipHopeApotamus Im seriously so here for this Vinny Angelina love story #JSFamilyVacation Im seriously so here for this Vinny Angelina love story #JSFamilyVacation

Adera Joy @Aderabaybee

#JSFamilyVacation Man I feel like I gotta root for Vinny and angelina now wtf bro lol Man I feel like I gotta root for Vinny and angelina now wtf bro lol#JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs new episodes every Thursday night at 8:00 pm ET on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

