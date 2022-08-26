"They lack accountability": Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Mike and Jenni for throwing Deena under the bus

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is coming closer to the end of its fifth season. With just a few episodes to go, the drama and confrontations from the show are never-ending.
This week, when the series returned for Episode 22, the cast members were in San Diego for a fun trip. Sadly, however, the fun trip turned into a heated argument between Jenni and Angelina that Deena and Mike also got dragged into.
Although fans had their opinions about each cast member and their reactions, one thing they didn't find right was Mike and Jenni dragging Deena under the bus. Several people called the two out and took to Twitter to say that they "lack accountability."
Titled It's Fine, I Work Here, the episode had Mike reveal that he was upset when the topic of his podcast was brought up. Jenni immediately dragged Deena under the bus and claimed that it was the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star who reminded her of it.
Later, Mike also pushed Deena under the bus while he spoke to his wife. He claimed that he felt betrayed by Deena. This didn't sit well with the show's fans who took to social media to slam both Mike and Jenni for their behavior.
Fans criticize Mike and Jenni for blaming Deena in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation:
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Deena didn't give Angelina the details of the podcast but said that it was Jenni who did.
Some also claimed that when Deena brought up the topic on the podcast, Jenni and Nicole were already aware of it because they were a part of the group. Fans also slammed Mike for claiming Deena betrayed him, and shared that she did no such thing.
While some called Mike and Jenni the worst, others simply called them both out for pushing Deena under the bus.
Mike and Jenni blame Deena for bringing up the topic about the podcast in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
In the previous episode, when Nicole, Deena and Jenni were catching up, Deena asked Jenni about the podcast Mike had asked her to do. Jenni claimed that she had totally forgotten about Mike messaging the group asking her to host a podcast where she spoke to Angelina's ex-husband and Old Bridge.
The next day, when Nicole, Vinny, Jenni and Angelina were hanging out, Jenni opened up and told Angelina about Mike's podcast idea. This left the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star upset.
When Mike and Lauren joined the group, Angelina was quick to confront him about it. This took Mike by surprise because he didn't expect anyone to tell the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star about it.
Back again this week, Mike questioned Jenni about her reason for bringing up the the podcast. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was quick to throw her friend under the bus and claimed that it was Deena who reminded her about it and brought it up. This left Deena in a vulnerable state, where she felt bad for reminding Jenni about it.
Deena, during her confessional shared:
"I regret even bringing up the podcast thing. Because Jenni just, like, threw me into the mix."
During dinner, while the group was having a conversation, Mike randomly told the group, "Who needs enemies when I've got friends like you." This comment hurt Deena, who felt like it was targeted against her. However, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star denied those allegations.
The next day, while talking to his wife, Lauren, Mike shared that he felt betrayed by Deena because she brought up the topic about his podcast.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs new episodes every Thursday night at 8:00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.