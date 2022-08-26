"Now this is FAMILY!" - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans applaud Jenni and Angelina for hugging it out

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned with an all-new episode that was nothing short of entertaining. After going at each other's throats for almost an entire day, Jenni and Angelina finally set aside their differences and resolved their conflict. Viewers who witnessed the two make amends took to social media to share their opinions.

Episode 22 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, titled It's Fine, I Work Here, kicked off with Jenni and Angelina loudly arguing with each other. Angelina accused the group of talking about each other's personal lives online. But Jenni defended everyone, claiming they were there for one another when any issues arose.

As the two argued, the rest of the group sat around waiting for the discussion to come to an end. Nicole, Deena, and Vinny just wanted to go to the pool party. They finally decided to end the confrontation and head out to make the most of the rest of the night.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore #jsfamilyvacation nothing better than when these two hug it out nothing better than when these two hug it out 💖 #jsfamilyvacation https://t.co/RhP3VaWjuX

As they headed out for dinner, Jenni stopped Angelina midway and hugged her. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star also apologized to Angelina for whatever had just transpired. Angelina was taken aback by Jenni's gesture. While hugging Jenni, Angelina told her that both of them were "fu**ing crazy."

Fans who watched the entire ordeal play out took to social media and shared that they were glad that two Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars patched things up.

Fans are glad that Angelina and Jenni patched things up after a heated confrontation in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation:

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were glad to see Jenni and Angelina hug it out. Some also added they were happy that Jenni decided to apologize to Angelina regarding what happened between them.

Isiah Holliday❌ @holliday_isiah @lauren_pesce @495Prods You guys knew that had to happen in order for Angelina and Jenny to come to a common ground #JSFamilyVacation @lauren_pesce @495Prods You guys knew that had to happen in order for Angelina and Jenny to come to a common ground #JSFamilyVacation

What was the cause of the argument between Angelina and Jenni in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

In Episode 21 (titled The Pool Party) of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the group went on a vacation to San Diego. Angelina accused Jenni of attacking her on social media after Mike decided to expose the former's personal life.

Angelina questioned Jenni and asked her why she decided to post about their argument on social media despite the entire group deciding against taking their confrontations online. It didn't take long before the topic shifted from Angelina and Jenni to the ladies slamming Mike.

Instead of accepting her mistake, Jenni dragged Mike under the bus. Jenni told Angelina that Mike was the one who instigated everything. Jenni also mentioned that Mike wanted her to record a podcast where she talked about Angelina's relationships. Everyone in the group was shocked upon hearing this.

Jenni didn't leave things there and went on to add that Lauren had called Angelina a "dirty little hamster." Shortly after Jenni dragged Mike and Lauren under the bus, the couple entered the room. Angelina wasted no time in calling them out for their behavior towards her. However, Lauren was quick to jump to her husband's rescue and defend him.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs new episodes every Thursday night at 8:00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

