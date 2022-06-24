"Stay strong girl": Fans send their heart out to Angelina in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Episode 13 

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned for Part 2 of Season 5 on Thursday night, and it sure delivered drama. Picking up right where it left off in March, the episode highlighted the martial issues between Angelina and Chris. It seemed like their marriage had reached a point of no return.

Titled Livin' La Vida Loca, Episode 13 featured Angelina opening up about the issues between her and Chris. She shared that ever since they got married, they have been intimate only once.

After Angelina returned from Spain, Chris was gone and she had to spend the holidays alone. The season preview also showcased Angelina breaking down a lot due to her strained marriage problems.

Angelina shared that she thought things would change between her and Chris, but sadly, they didn't. She opened up to her sister and revealed that Chris told her that he hoped she died on a plane.

fav girl @flossinlikeitdo Omg I feel bad for Angelina this season 🥺 I’ve never seen her cry so much @angelinamtvjs stay strong girl! #jsfamilyvacation Omg I feel bad for Angelina this season 🥺 I’ve never seen her cry so much @angelinamtvjs stay strong girl! #jsfamilyvacation

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to send their hearts out to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

Fans feel bad for Angelina as she battles through marital issues on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Angelina didn't deserve this and that she needed to stay strong. Some fans also added that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star deserved better.

Ashley @ashvalpo01 @angelinamtvjs I know you aren’t here but wanted to send you lots of love and hugs! #JSFamilyVacation @angelinamtvjs I know you aren’t here but wanted to send you lots of love and hugs! #JSFamilyVacation

Daniel @aarlihn @AngelinaMTVJS #Jerzday #JerseyShore #JSFamilyVacation My heart goes out to Angelina + women who grew up in unstable households. Even boys who "play fight" with girls are showing them it's OK to be treated any way, when it's not.@AngelinaMTVJS #GMBML My heart goes out to Angelina + women who grew up in unstable households. Even boys who "play fight" with girls are showing them it's OK to be treated any way, when it's not. ♥️ @AngelinaMTVJS #GMBML #Jerzday #JerseyShore #JSFamilyVacation

Michael Randolph @RandolpMichael I am sorry you were hurt🥺 with alot of things last season but you are a strong person and a awesome personality I see on @angelinamtvjs Your fans really love you Angelina and support youI am sorryyou were hurt🥺 with alot of things last season but you are a strongperson and a awesome personality I see on #JSFamilyVacation and angels are looking after you..take care @angelinamtvjs Your fans really love you Angelina and support you ❤️ 💗 I am sorry 😞 you were hurt🥺 with alot of things last season but you are a strong 💪 person and a awesome personality I see on #JSFamilyVacation and angels are looking after you..take care😇😍

BB24 @sean637 Honestly I don't even blame Angelina imagine being married for years and only banging once #JSFamilyVacation Honestly I don't even blame Angelina imagine being married for years and only banging once #JSFamilyVacation

Eve @primabellaa The cast be so judgemental when it comes to Angelina and her marriage, let that girl live her best life #JSFamilyVacation The cast be so judgemental when it comes to Angelina and her marriage, let that girl live her best life #JSFamilyVacation

kyky @jerseykyky 🏽 and appreciate your beauty right here. Keep shining queen #JSFamilyVacation Okay @angelinamtvjs I know you’re going through some stuff, but we need to TAKE A MINUTE🏽 and appreciate your beauty right here. Keep shining queen Okay @angelinamtvjs I know you’re going through some stuff, but we need to TAKE A MINUTE 👏🏽 and appreciate your beauty right here. Keep shining queen 💋❤️ #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/wGJa6JFT8b

Danny Quinn @DQ_the_Man @angelinamtvjs I’m sorry that you’re reliving this. You deserve much better than this. Just heartbreaking to see you go through this again. #JSFamilyVacation @angelinamtvjs I’m sorry that you’re reliving this. You deserve much better than this. Just heartbreaking to see you go through this again. #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/JONlUALNKz

Nida @nidzi1k @EmRosch ‍🩹 she should speak to a life coach/therapist to help her process her emotions and past trauma. Hopefully she can move on to a healthy relationship with herself then find the right partner. Emotional abuse shouldn’t be tolerated @angelinamtvjs I hope Angelina finds healing‍🩹 she should speak to a life coach/therapist to help her process her emotions and past trauma. Hopefully she can move on to a healthy relationship with herself then find the right partner. Emotional abuse shouldn’t be tolerated #JSFamilyVacation @EmRosch @angelinamtvjs I hope Angelina finds healing ❤️‍🩹 she should speak to a life coach/therapist to help her process her emotions and past trauma. Hopefully she can move on to a healthy relationship with herself then find the right partner. Emotional abuse shouldn’t be tolerated #JSFamilyVacation

More details on what happened this week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Episode 13, Season 5

The season premiere picked up right where it left off in March. The group headed over to Chris and Angelina's new home. Mike asked the couple if they christened the house by getting intimate in every room.

However, during her confessional, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star revealed that things hadn't been going well for her and Chris. She shared that she assumed things had changed since they moved, but in the two years of them being married, they had only been intimate once.

After the gang left, Angelina also left for Spain to film another show. Meanwhile, Mike went blonde and went on to celebrate his son Romeo's baptism.

Later in the episode, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star returned from Spain. She returned to an empty house with Chris gone. Angelina shared that they haven't spoken much since she left for Spain.

At Christmas, Angelina had no one to spend it with, so she called her sister over. When her sister asked Angelina what was going on in her marriage, she said that it was a strained relationship.

Angelina revealed that the couple got into an argument on their two year anniversary. During the fight, Chris told her that he hoped she would die in a plane crash. She told her sister that she internally died when she heard that. During her confessional, Angelina shared that she had texts on her phone that would make people question why she stayed with Chris for so long.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star also opened up to her sister that her husband reminded her of their father. She shared that growing up, they saw their father yell at their mother a lot. Angelina added that they had a lot of instability growing up and that Chris reminded her of that. She continued that seeing Chris abandon her, reminded her of her father again.

Angelina shared that she went on to file for divorce, but she didn't go ahead with it, hoping that things would change. Sadly, they didn't.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check local listings for more information.

