"This season looks wild": Fans excited for Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is finally back with an all-new season, and fans are excited. The series premiered the new season on Thursday night, and the show picked up right where it left off in March. Though things were off to a good start, the drama was bound to follow, and this time, it didn't take long.

Titled Livin' La Vida Loca, Episode 15 featured Mike and his wife Lauren celebrating their son Romeo's baptism. Mike also went blonde and added a new quote to his repertoire, "Blondes have more fun." Meanwhile, Chris and Angelina are going through marital issues. The group chat also lit up after a picture of Angelina and an unknown man surfaced.

Just witnessing all this happen in the season premiere, fans on social media shared that they were excited, and many believed that it was going to be a good season.

Fans are thrilled for Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Taking to Twitter, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans claimed they were excited for Season 5. Some mentioned that they were eagerly waiting for the drama to unfold.

Amy @texasgirl99 This season is gunna be crazy! I don’t get why the hell Angelina and Chris would buy a house when they are constantly breaking up or screaming divorce.. doesn’t make any sense to me!! #JSFamilyVacation This season is gunna be crazy! I don’t get why the hell Angelina and Chris would buy a house when they are constantly breaking up or screaming divorce.. doesn’t make any sense to me!! #JSFamilyVacation

Harshan Kapoor 🇨🇦 @Harshan_94 #JSFamilyVacation Ok already this new season is MUCH better than these last few seasons of Family Vacation!!!! Better production quality, storylines, and editing!!!! #JerseyShore Ok already this new season is MUCH better than these last few seasons of Family Vacation!!!! Better production quality, storylines, and editing!!!! #JerseyShore #JSFamilyVacation

T. ✨ @tayymonique_ #JSFamilyVacation Oh this season is about to be good Oh this season is about to be good 😩 #JSFamilyVacation

kyky @jerseykyky No because this season of #JSFamilyVacation looks incredible. Got me on my couch looking like 🫣🫣🫣🫣 No because this season of #JSFamilyVacation looks incredible. Got me on my couch looking like 🫣🫣🫣🫣

DMARI71 @dmari71 Here we go!!!!! New Season of The Jersey Shore!!!!! Woo Hoo!! #JSFamilyVacation Here we go!!!!! New Season of The Jersey Shore!!!!! Woo Hoo!!#JSFamilyVacation ❤️

More details on what fans can expect from Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation promises a whole lot of drama. While Angelina's marriage takes a turn with new issues, old scores are getting settled that leave the whole group at different ends.

The group will also be heading into uncharted territory. Mike and Angelina get into a confrontation, and Mike can be seen asking her if she is delusional. Angelina retaliates and tells Mike to stop stirring the pot.

The preview for Season 5 also featured Angelina in tears. Mike was once again seen arguing with her, claiming that she had a lot of side pieces who wanted to expose her.

With all this drama yet to unfold, viewers cannot wait to see what they get to witness in Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Here are more details on what happened this week on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 premiere

The season premiere featured Pauly D DJing at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, Angelina and Chris' marriage seems to have reached a point of no return. After Angelina returned from Spain, she noticed that Chris was no longer at their place. She also revealed that she hadn't spoken to her husband much since leaving for Spain.

Angelina decided to spend the New Year in Mexico with a guy who paid attention to her. She also sent pictures of her with him to Mike, who lit their group chat on fire. Everyone was trying to figure out who the new guy was and if her marriage was over.

Towards the end of the episode, Angelina decided to call Deena over to explain exactly what happened. When Deena arrived at her house, Angelina requested that she keep everything between the two of them and not let anyone else know about what happened.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs new episodes every Thursday night at 8.00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

