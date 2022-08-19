"Mike and Lauren are so messy": Why are fans condemning the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation couple in Episode 21?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, and the drama was at an all-time high. The group went on a vacation to San Diego, and while they wanted to avoid drama at all costs, Angelina had other plans. She decided to confront Jenni, Mike, and Lauren for going against her.

Although Jenni and Angelina found themselves in a heated conversation at the start, it didn't take long for Jenni to divert the entire blame towards Mike. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wanted to figure out why Jenni took their issues to social media after deciding not to.

bri @icaruszaynn mike and lauren are so messy and fake #jsfamilyvacation mike and lauren are so messy and fake #jsfamilyvacation

Jenni didn't take the blame for it, and instead, she dragged Mike under the bus and told Angelina that he was the one who started everything. Not just that, Jenni added more fuel to the fire by telling the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star about how Mike wanted her to do a podcast on his show with Angelina's ex-husband.

This left Angelina completely shocked, and she decided to confront Mike about what he did. Meanwhile, Mike told his wife that fires had been put out between him and Angelina, but little did he know the drama was far from over.

While fans have been criticizing Mike since the start of the season premiere, Lauren also found herself at the receiving end of hate this week. Read on to learn more about what happened this week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Mike and Lauren find themselves in the middle of a confrontation with Angelina on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Episode 21 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, titled The Pool Party, showcased Angelina questioning Jenni for taking their issues to social media after they promised not to. Instead of owning up to her mistakes, Jenni blamed Mike, claiming he wanted to expose Angelina.

Although Angelina was made aware of most things done by Mike, she wasn't aware of his podcast and how he requested Jenni to talk to Chris. Apart from that, Jenni also told Angelina that Lauren had called her a "dirty little hamster," which didn't improve the situation.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore #JSFamilyVacation Mike, please check the batteries on your smoke detector. Mike, please check the batteries on your smoke detector. 😬🔥 #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/rKVlxUZJSA

Not long after Jenni dragged Mike and threw him under the bus, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star entered with his wife. After joining the group, Angeline questioned Mike about his podcast, but he didn't own up to his fault at the start.

After they denied it and told Mike it was all him, Lauren decided to speak up for her husband and defend his actions. Lauren told Angelina,

"If you calm down and think about who Mike is out side of his relationships with everyone in this room, the relationship you have with my husband, Do you think he would ever do that?"

Angelina didn't expect this to come from Lauren and claimed that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wasn't innocent. Angelina decided to call Lauren out and told her to let Mike talk and defend himself and that she didn't need to speak on his behalf.

When asked about the "dirty little hamster" issue, Lauren again defended herself and claimed it was just a nickname. But Angelina wasn't having any of it. Mike and Lauren continued to defend each other and didn't own up to their mistakes.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore #JSFamilyVacation At this point the pot is being shaken like a margarita, send help. At this point the pot is being shaken like a margarita, send help. 🚨#JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/mrI6qnNtUh

Eventually, the target shifted to others in the group, which took Mike and Lauren out of the spotlight. When the couple noticed that they were no longer Angelina's target, they looked at each other and shared a smug smile.

Fans who witnessed the confrontation and saw Mike and Lauren not owning up to their wrongdoing took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans condemn Mike and Lauren, claiming they were messy in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Mike had been stirring the pot and that Lauren should've been aware of that before defending him. Fans also added that they noticed the smile the couple gave each other when they were out of the line of fire.

Sharon Faye @fayesharon14 @JerseyShore #JSFamilyVacation #jerseyshore 3) Lauren, what made you think it was okay to use that “nickname” for Angelina because you were blocked by her, like suddenly it’s so cool and you can use it, as if it was at a name to humiliate her? (2/) @JerseyShore #JSFamilyVacation #jerseyshore 3) Lauren, what made you think it was okay to use that “nickname” for Angelina because you were blocked by her, like suddenly it’s so cool and you can use it, as if it was at a name to humiliate her? (2/)

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 Mike saying It's Always Angelina's mess. Oh yeah, wtf abt Ronnie. He brought a ton of mess. You didn't attack him. FOH Mike. Lauren's getting on my nerves these days too. #JSFamilyVacation Mike saying It's Always Angelina's mess. Oh yeah, wtf abt Ronnie. He brought a ton of mess. You didn't attack him. FOH Mike. Lauren's getting on my nerves these days too. #JSFamilyVacation

Daisy @vnes17 Mike and Lauren smiling while everyone is arguing from things they started is very telling. Haven’t been on board for Laurens since girl snapped her fingers at a server. I see other people feel the same. #JSFamilyVacation Mike and Lauren smiling while everyone is arguing from things they started is very telling. Haven’t been on board for Laurens since girl snapped her fingers at a server. I see other people feel the same. #JSFamilyVacation

daisy ⁷ @jinhit_intern Angelina is right tho Mike does care too much about her sex life and it’s extremely weird and creepy and the fact that Lauren backs him up on that says a lot #JSFamilyVacation Angelina is right tho Mike does care too much about her sex life and it’s extremely weird and creepy and the fact that Lauren backs him up on that says a lot #JSFamilyVacation

Adera Joy @Aderabaybee Mike and Lauren deserve each other, cause ew. Not y'all smiling over shit that started and should have ended the minute a message was sent to him. #JSFamilyVacation Mike and Lauren deserve each other, cause ew. Not y'all smiling over shit that started and should have ended the minute a message was sent to him. #JSFamilyVacation

Sami @samaresa #jerseyshore Lauren who gave you permission to call this woman a dirty little hamster. Mike never gave Angelina that nickname as a compliment #jsfamilyvacation familyvacation #jerseyshore Lauren who gave you permission to call this woman a dirty little hamster. Mike never gave Angelina that nickname as a compliment #jsfamilyvacation #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #jerseyshore

Adera Joy @Aderabaybee If Lauren don't shut her mouth, girl please. You are talking for your grown ass husband who has an obsession with getting involved in people's personal lives when it has nothing to do with him. Sit this out. #JSFamilyVacation If Lauren don't shut her mouth, girl please. You are talking for your grown ass husband who has an obsession with getting involved in people's personal lives when it has nothing to do with him. Sit this out. #JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

