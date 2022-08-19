"Mike and Lauren are so messy": Why are fans condemning the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation couple in Episode 21?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, and the drama was at an all-time high. The group went on a vacation to San Diego, and while they wanted to avoid drama at all costs, Angelina had other plans. She decided to confront Jenni, Mike, and Lauren for going against her.
Although Jenni and Angelina found themselves in a heated conversation at the start, it didn't take long for Jenni to divert the entire blame towards Mike. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wanted to figure out why Jenni took their issues to social media after deciding not to.
Jenni didn't take the blame for it, and instead, she dragged Mike under the bus and told Angelina that he was the one who started everything. Not just that, Jenni added more fuel to the fire by telling the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star about how Mike wanted her to do a podcast on his show with Angelina's ex-husband.
This left Angelina completely shocked, and she decided to confront Mike about what he did. Meanwhile, Mike told his wife that fires had been put out between him and Angelina, but little did he know the drama was far from over.
While fans have been criticizing Mike since the start of the season premiere, Lauren also found herself at the receiving end of hate this week. Read on to learn more about what happened this week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Mike and Lauren find themselves in the middle of a confrontation with Angelina on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Episode 21 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, titled The Pool Party, showcased Angelina questioning Jenni for taking their issues to social media after they promised not to. Instead of owning up to her mistakes, Jenni blamed Mike, claiming he wanted to expose Angelina.
Although Angelina was made aware of most things done by Mike, she wasn't aware of his podcast and how he requested Jenni to talk to Chris. Apart from that, Jenni also told Angelina that Lauren had called her a "dirty little hamster," which didn't improve the situation.
Not long after Jenni dragged Mike and threw him under the bus, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star entered with his wife. After joining the group, Angeline questioned Mike about his podcast, but he didn't own up to his fault at the start.
After they denied it and told Mike it was all him, Lauren decided to speak up for her husband and defend his actions. Lauren told Angelina,
"If you calm down and think about who Mike is out side of his relationships with everyone in this room, the relationship you have with my husband, Do you think he would ever do that?"
Angelina didn't expect this to come from Lauren and claimed that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wasn't innocent. Angelina decided to call Lauren out and told her to let Mike talk and defend himself and that she didn't need to speak on his behalf.
When asked about the "dirty little hamster" issue, Lauren again defended herself and claimed it was just a nickname. But Angelina wasn't having any of it. Mike and Lauren continued to defend each other and didn't own up to their mistakes.
Eventually, the target shifted to others in the group, which took Mike and Lauren out of the spotlight. When the couple noticed that they were no longer Angelina's target, they looked at each other and shared a smug smile.
Fans who witnessed the confrontation and saw Mike and Lauren not owning up to their wrongdoing took to social media to share their opinions.
Fans condemn Mike and Lauren, claiming they were messy in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Mike had been stirring the pot and that Lauren should've been aware of that before defending him. Fans also added that they noticed the smile the couple gave each other when they were out of the line of fire.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.