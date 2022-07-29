"You're two-faced": Fans slam Mike for stirring up drama between Angelina and the group in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned to MTV for an all-new dramatic episode on Thursday night. Mike found himself receiving hate from viewers this week after Angelina revealed something about him that no one else was aware of.
Titled Mike Stirs the Pot, in episode 18, Angelina sat down with Deena and Snooki to discuss what exactly happened and to clear the air between them. After Mike spread the news about his conversation with the group, Snooki, Deena, and Jenni took to Twitter and slammed Angelina for allegedly leaking their wedding speech to the press.
Angelina claimed she felt blindsided by Mike's reaction. She added that he had known her for longer than he knew her estranged ex-husband but chose to side with him. After facing health issues because of what she underwent, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star sat down to clear the air.
When she met Deena and Snooki (Nicole), Angelina asked them why they were mad at her. Snooki shared that when Mike told them that Angelina was the one who allegedly leaked their wedding speech, it brought up a lot of emotions, and to see the articles circling made it worse.
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star asked her friends why they didn't just message her and ask her the truth rather than taking it to Twitter. Deena admitted that Mike riled them up and shouldn't have done what they did. They also apologized to Angelina for washing their dirty linen on social media when they had previously agreed not to.
Amid all this drama, the ladies were shocked when Angelina revealed something no one else knew. She told them that while Mike had been riling them up and stirring drama, he had been pretending like nothing had happened with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.
Angelina told Deena and Snooki that Mike had been active on her social media profile by liking and commenting on her posts. Angelina even showed them a post where Mike had reacted with a heart-eye emoji on her profile. This left Deena and Snooki stunned.
They concluded that Mike might return to his old habits where he stirs the pot and creates drama between the group. Angelina also admitted that she would confront Mike regarding what happened and would not let him slip away without finding out the reasons behind his actions.
Fans who watched the episode found out that Mike had been pretending as if nothing had happened and subsequently took to social media to slam Mike.
Fans slam Mike claiming he was two-faced in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Episode 18
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Mike was being two-faced. Some also slammed the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star for stirring the pot and creating drama. Many fans criticized Mike and added that they sided with Angelina.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.