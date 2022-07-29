Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Angelina confronts Deena and Snooki for condemning her on Twitter in Episode 18

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, and the drama was at an all-time high this week. Over the past few weeks, Angelina has been receiving hate among her friends after Mike stirred up drama. She was also upset that Deena and Snooki took to social media and slammed her for allegedly leaking their wedding speech.

Episode 18 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showcased Angelina finally taking matters into her own hands. She decided to confront Deena and Snooki for slamming her on Twitter. She also questioned them for not coming to her first and believing Mike.

Angelina takes measures into her own hands in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Titled Mike Stirs the Pot this week, the ladies decided to meet up for lunch. Although the drama had only made her life messier, she was determined to find out why the ladies took it to social media, despite promising they wouldn't.

The first thing Angelina asked the ladies was the reason behind them being mad at her. Deena revealed that Mike had riled them up after his conversation with Chris. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star added that Chris told Mike that Angelina was the one who had leaked their wedding speech to the press.

Angelina was beyond offended and questioned why they didn't clarify things with her first before taking to social media. Nicole (Snooki) and Deena admitted that they shouldn't have taken to social media and apologized to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star for their behavior.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was still clearly upset and shared that she felt blindsided throughout the ordeal. Seeing her Twitter blow up with tweets that Deena and Snooki were slamming her, Angelina questioned them.

Angelina asked,

"How come you guys didn't text me, 'Hey, Chris is telling Mike that you leaked the speech, is that fu**ing true?'"

She didn't stop there, Angelina continued to add that Mike took Chris' bait and then went on to stir drama between her and the group. Despite apologizing for slamming her on Twitter, Deena and Snooki made it clear to Angelina that they still believed that she was the one who leaked the speech to the press.

Deena shared that Angelina hated them during her wedding, and Nicole added that she told them that she would have the last laugh.

Snooki and Deena apologized to Angelina for condemning her on Twitter in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Not wanting to drag the drama between them, and in an attempt to clear the air, both Snooki and Deena apologized to Angelina for criticizing her on Twitter.

Deena said,

"We should not have tweeted, that was really immature of us."

Nicole added that they were sorry for what had happened. Angelina also suspected that Jenni urged the ladies to slam her on Twitter, however, they denied it.

The episode ended with Angelina adamant about confronting Mike about his behavior and intention to stir the pot. More drama will unfold next week when the series returns.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

