What is Angelina Pivarnick’s net worth? Reality TV star’s fortune explored ahead of All Star Shore premiere

Reality TV star Angelina Pivarnick is all set to bring on the drama in Season 1 of All Star Shore that premieres on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 03.00 am EST. Fans may remember Angelina from her stint in MTV’s iconic Jersey Shore series.

She will join celebrities from previous seasons of shows like Love Is Blind, Geordie Shore, The Circle Brazil, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Bachelor in Paradise for the first season of All Star Shore, premiering on Paramount+.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The world’s biggest reality superstars from some of television’s most iconic series come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house, to battle it out for a cash prize and global bragging rights."

What is All Star Shore contestant Angelina Pivarnick’s net worth?

According to CelebrityNetworth, the actress and American reality show veteran reportedly has a net worth of $4 million. The self proclaimed ‘Kim Kardashian of Staten Island’ has made a name for herself by appearing on multiple reality TV shows. During her introduction in All Star Shore, Angelina told the cameras:

"I am totally an OG of reality TV. You know me from Jersey Shore, I did Couples Therapy, How Far is Tattoo Far with Snooki"

Angelina is rather well known for her brash attitude. She told the cameras on All Star Shore that it was reality TV that made her the way she is, stating:

“I don’t know what happened to me, but like I was like a little shy duckling when I walked into the Jersey Shore house and then all of a sudden, something just came over me.”

Angelina has been a cast member on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since 2018. New episodes from Season 5 of the show are currently airing every Thursday night at 08.00 pm ET on MTV.

Apart from this, Angelina has also previously appeared on the dating show Excused where she made it to the final round. She also made an appearance on the reality show Double Shot at Love in 2019. The actress was also seen on Total Nonstop Action iMPACT! Wrestling.

Angelina released her own song in 2011, which was featured on the US Billboard Dance/Club Play Songs list. She has also been a part of the music video for DaCaV5's Dirty Style.

Angelina has previously been in the news about her controversial stance against same-sex marriage. However, the Jersey Shore star took her words back after being publicly criticized for her views.

More recently, it was her split from husband Chris Larangeira that has grabbed the headlines with rumors of her infidelity doing the rounds.

What to expect from Angelina on All Star Shore Season 1?

A sneak peek from the first episode of the show has Angelina making a grand entrance and reading out the rules of the party-themed game show to her fellow contestants.

It will be interesting to see how Angelina shakes things up on the first season of All Star Shore. With regards to her ability to attract drama, Angelina said:

"It’s not that I am evil, it's just that I like when I see people defending themselves. I like when I see people speaking up for themselves. I think everyone should be like that. Tell it how it is, don’t take no sh*t from nobody and drama’s gonna follow me."

All Star Shore will have 14 reality TV celebrities perform in a host of variations on popular party games in order to stand a chance to win a $150,000 cash prize and “global bragging rights.”

Tune in on Wednesday to watch the first season of the new reality TV series airing on Paramount+.

