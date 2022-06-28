Where to follow All Star Shore Season 1 cast on Instagram?

All Star Shore is set to debut its season 1 on June 29, 2022, with stars from some of the most well-loved reality shows on the small screen, including Bachelor in Paradise, Love Island, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jersey Shore, The Circle and Geordie Shore.

The show is the “first-of-its-kind party competition” where contestants stand a chance to win $150,000 cash prize.

A total of 14 stars will feature on the show, including Chloe Ferry, Giannina Gibelli, James Tindale, Angelina Pivarnick, Bethan Kershaw, Blake Horstmann, Joey Essex, Luis ‘Porto’ Caballero, Marina Gregory, Ricardo Salusse, Johnny Middlebrooks, Karime Pindter, Trina Njoroge and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

Here, we have curated the Instagram handles of all the stars, so you know where to find them in a jiffy.

Chloe Ferry to Joey Essex: Instagram handles of All Star Shore, Season 1 cast

1) Chloe Ferry - @chloegshore1

Geordie Shore alum Chloe Ferry is all set to participate in the show. The star is currently dating Johnny Wilbo, a professional fighter from Manchester. She was earlier in a relationship with Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.

2) Giannina Gibelli - @gianninagibelli

The 29-year-old Venezuela-born Giannina Gibelli is an entrepreneur and social media influencer. The Love is Blind star graduated from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor's degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communications.

3) James Tindale - @jamesgshore

“PT & Online coach” James Tindale famously quit Geordie Shore in 2014 to pursue his relationship with Kate Thorne, but the couple parted ways. The reality star now seems to be single and will be on the lookout for a love partner on All Star Shore.

4) Angelina Pivarnick - @angelinamtv

35-year-old Jersey Shore alum Angelina Pivarnick has also appeared in its spin-off, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation where she caused a lot of drama. She was married to Chris Larangeira but filed for divorce on January 20, 2022.

5) Bethan Kershaw - @bethan_kershaw

26-year-old bisexual star Bethan Kershaw, was in the news for dating make-up artist Demi Sims and Johnny Middlebrooks. The star has previously appeared on Geordie Shore in 2011 and Eating with my Ex in 2017.

6) Blake Horstmann - @balockaye.h

A musician from Denver, Blake Horstmann appeared on The Bachelorette Season 14 and was announced as the runner-up of the show. He even appeared in Bachelor in Paradise season 6 but quit the show in its fifth week.

7) Joey Essex - @joeyessex

Joey Essex is best known for his flirting skills, which viewers will definitely see in the upcoming show All Star Shore. He has also appeared on Splash!, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and The Jump.

8) Luis "Potro" Caballero - @luispotrocaballero

The Mexican singer, dancer, and reality TV personality Luis "Potro" Caballero is known as 'The Seducer' at home. The single star has also featured on Super Shore and the spinoff series, Acapulco Shore.

9) Marina Gregory - @marinavgregory

Winner of The Circle Brazil Marina Gregory is a 25-year-old flight attendant and is on the show, looking to win the prize money. The star is single and is also looking for her Mr. Perfect on All Star Shore.

10) Ricardo Salusse - @ricardosalusse

Rio Shore alum Ricardo Salusse loves to spend time with his friends and family. He seems to be single and apart from winning the game, hopes to find a love interest on the show.

11) Johnny Middlebrooks - @johnny_llee

LA native and athlete Johnny Middlebrooks was previously romantically linked to Love Island costar Cely Vazquez, but in 2021 the couple parted ways. He also briefly dated Kardashian pal Malika Haqq.

12) Karime Pindter - @karimepindter

Mexico girl Karime Pindter loves to travel and party with friends. The 29-year-old Acapulco Shore alum is also an author, businesswoman, as well as a beauty and wellness enthusiast.

13) Trina Njoroge – @trrinnnababby

Love Island Season 3 contestant, Trina Njoroge was caught in a love triangle with ex Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. and friend Cashay “Cash” Proudfoot during the show. By the end, she was in a relationship with costar Andre Brunelli, but they too parted ways. She is a “Psych Nurse+Mental Health Advocate.”

14) Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo - @vanessavanjie

The “RuPauls Drag Race Season 10 & 11” alum came in fifth on season 11 of the show. Competitive in nature, Mateo hopes to bring his A-game to the competition and win All Star Shore.

Tune in on Wednesday at 3 am EST on Paramount+ to watch season 1 of All Star Shore.

