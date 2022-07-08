"Still the same instigator" - Fans slam Mike, claim he's stirring the pot in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned to MTV for an all-new dramatic episode on Thursday night. It seemed like Mike was back to his old habits of stirring the pot this week. He sent a message on the group chat claiming that Chris told him that Angelina was the one who leaked the bridesmaid's speeches to the tabloids on her wedding day.

Sadly, that wasn't the only gossip Mike had to share about Angelina. Episode 15 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, titled Old Mike vs New Mike, showcased him sharing a whole other new piece of information with his wife about Angelina. Viewers who watched the episode claimed that Mike was still the same instigator he once was.

Taking to social media, fans shared that Mike was back to his old ways and slammed him for instigating problems.

Fans condemn Mike for badmouthing Angelina in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 15

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Mike was still the instigator when it came to drama. Apart from that, a few other fans added that Mike hadn't changed at all. Some fans shared that he was doing way too much.

Alicia @aLICIaR802 3.) why would Mike want to go back to being the old pot-stirring Mike that he worked so hard to change from? I don’t get it. #JSFamilyVacation 3.) why would Mike want to go back to being the old pot-stirring Mike that he worked so hard to change from? I don’t get it. #JSFamilyVacation

#jerseyshorefamilyvacation i know mike has been sober for years now but he still has that same obsessive energy when it comes to being nosy i know mike has been sober for years now but he still has that same obsessive energy when it comes to being nosy #jerzday #JSFamilyVacation #jerseyshorefamilyvacation

Polly1021 @polly669 So Chris just happened to get in touch with Mike,the one with the biggest mouth n shit stirrer in the family,hmmm!! #JSFamilyVacation So Chris just happened to get in touch with Mike,the one with the biggest mouth n shit stirrer in the family,hmmm!!#JSFamilyVacation

Melissa T @MelissaT7 Mike is an instigator now I see why he was hated lol but anyways #JSFamilyVacation Mike is an instigator now I see why he was hated lol but anyways #JSFamilyVacation

Karl Sakura @AznEmpress30 Mike needs to stop gaslighting people and stop stirring the pot! That's how he broke his neck the first time #JSFamilyVacation Mike needs to stop gaslighting people and stop stirring the pot! That's how he broke his neck the first time #JSFamilyVacation

Jess @jdyeww Mike is enjoying this too much. A lot of things have changed, but at his core, he's still messy. #JSFamilyVacation Mike is enjoying this too much. A lot of things have changed, but at his core, he's still messy. #JSFamilyVacation

What Mike had to say about Angelina in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 15

The new issue that Mike brought up about Angelina was connected to her ties with Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo. Apparently Joe told the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star that he was in a relationship with Angelina for two years. During his confessional, Mike shared:

"We had thought that Angelina had a side piece and she claimed that he was just a friend. He wanted to let us know that it was true."

Continuing further, Mike shared that Joe told him that he had the whole story. He added that the latter claimed he had an affair with Angelina for about two years. Mike said:

"Old Bridge got a little salty that she's got a second side piece in another country. So what happened was, the side piece in America became besties with the husband. The exchanged stories, and they both contacted me the same day."

After spilling about Joe "Old Bridge," Mike opened up about the conversation he had with Angelina's ex-husband, Chris. In the conversation, Chris could be heard claiming that Angelina was the one who leaked the bridesmaid's audio. Mike shared that he recorded his conversation so that people wouldn't think that he was spreading lies.

When the tabloids leaked the same information that Chris told Mike, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared that Angelina was definitely going through a messy situation. He added that the information came directly from her husband.

In a conversation with Vinny, Mike shared that he wanted to expose Angelina for her lies, but the new person in him kept telling him not to. He claimed that he was in a dilemma on what to do and what not to.

Meanwhile, Angelina was clearly upset with the situation and even though she tried to tell her roommates that Chris was lying, they didn't believe her. She was even more upset to think that they believed her ex-husband over her.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

