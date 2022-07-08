Why did Vinny take his mother out on a date in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Episode 16?

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night. This week, Vinny took his mother out on a date. She considered it to be a sweet gesture on the part of her son and did not know that he had some news to break.

Titled Old Mike Vs New Mike, the episode saw Vinny take his mother to a nice Italian restaurant to reveal some news to her. Vinny shared that he didn't know how his mother would react to the news that he had to tell her. His mother, on the other hand, was excited to be on a date with her son.

Vinny believed that he had to "butter" his mother up before he gave her the news. While eating the food, she told the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star that she missed him. She added that a mother was a son's first love and that a son was a mother's last love.

While they were having a fun conversation, Vinny decided it was time to reveal the news to his mother. He started off by talking to her about how he didn't know where he wanted to live. Once he mentioned this, Vinny's mother figured out that something was going on, and she told her son that the date with him now felt like a set-up.

Vinny told his mother that he didn't know if he wanted to stay in Staten Island. During his confessional, he added that he was scared to talk to his mother about moving away. After mustering up the courage, he finally said:

"I actually came here to tell you today I got the call to go back to Chippendales. It's good money. It's fun."

Vinny had some important news to share with his mother on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

His mother was taken aback and revealed that she knew something was up. She asked the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star how long he would be gone, and Vinny responded that it would be for a minimum of six weeks.

During his confessional, Vinny shared that it was weird to go back to Vegas. He added that he hadn't done so in a couple of years. He also mentioned that he was disappointed at the prospect of having to leave his family for another month.

More details on what happened this week in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Apart from Vinny's revelation, a lot more drama unfolded this week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Last week, Angelina spoke to Deena about what went down in Mexico. However, Deena wasn't willing to tell the other girls what Angelina told her. Hence, Nicole and Jenni decided to meet up with Angelina to talk to her personally and figure out if she would be willing to share the news with them herself.

Angelina opened up to them and talked about her marital issues with Chris. She mentioned that Chris told her that he wished she would die in a plane crash despite knowing that she was about to board a plane. The girls felt sympathy for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, but they did not know that more drama was on its way.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs new episodes every Thursday night at 8.00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

