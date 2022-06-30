What time will Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 14 air? Show to explore Angelina’s side of the story

The fourteenth episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 is all set to air on June 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on MTV. In the upcoming episode, Angelina will spill details about her married life with her then-husband Chris Larangeira.

She will even clarify the rumors about her relationship with Acapulco Shore star Luis 'Potro' Caballero in the new episode. The synopsis of episode 14, titled Spill the Tea, reads:

"Angelina tells her side of the story; Jenni and Nicole bribe Deena to spill the tea; Pauly plans a good, old-fashioned OG vacation; Mike and Lauren have a difficult decision to make about Mosey."

All about Episode 14 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

In the upcoming episode on Thursday, viewers will get to see Angelina sharing her side of the story. In the preview clip for episode 14, Angelina talks to Deena about her troubled marriage and how there is no physical intimacy between the husband and wife. She even goes on to say that Chris did not put any effort into their relationship and opens up about her relationship with Luis.

Angelina also tells her she left for Mexico for the New Year celebration with someone special as Chris had no plans to celebrate the day. Speaking about the New Year celebration with Luis, she tells Deena that she and her new partner just saw the lights and cuddled but did nothing beyond that.

In the confessional, Angelina says that being with Luis made her feel “like a woman again” and made her realize that she is “worth more.”

Angelina and Chris have been facing marital issues throughout their union and fans witnessed their struggles in the first half of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In one of the previous season's episodes, Angelina told her roommates:

"Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have s*x, and there was no s*x on the real wedding night either."

Angeline filed for divorce in January 2021 but the couple reconciled and decided to give their relationship another chance. But despite all the efforts, the couple continued to have a tumultuous relationship. The relationship ended with Chris filing for divorce in January 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Recap of Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode 13

Episode 13 of the show started right from where it ended in March. Titled Livin' La Vida Loca, the last week’s episode synopsis read:

"Mike learns that blondes have more fun, Pauly takes over Madison Square Garden, and group chat is lit when pictures surface of Angelina in Mexico with a man who’s not her husband."

In the previous episode, Angelina talked about the issues between her and Chris. She shared that since getting married, the couple were intimate only once.

After Angelina returned from Spain, she could not find Chris anywhere. She shared that she hoped for things to change between husband and wife but it only got worse. She confided in her sister that Chris reminded her of her father, who used to yell at their mom and later abandoned her. She also revealed that during an argument with Chris, he told her that he hoped Angelina would die on a plane.

Tune in on Thursday on MTV to hear about Angelina and her story on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far