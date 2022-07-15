Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 15- Angelina Marie faces health issues amid wedding speech drama

Tonight on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast members went on a trip to El Paso. Angelina initially considered going on the tour but decided against it and visited her doctor for a health checkup after her nose job. The others waited for her on their private jet, but when Angelina didn't show up for a long time, they decided to roll away.

Angelina was warned by the doctor that her blood pressure was very high. She later said in a confessional that it was because of the stress she was facing amid the whole wedding speech drama.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans supported Angelina and slammed the cast for not believing her. They praised her for thinking about her health instead of prioritizing the drama around her:

Dáñćë Łîfę @CarolineMaria97 @angelinamtvjs I’m glad you decided to take time to take care of your self during El Paso #JSFamilyVacation @angelinamtvjs I’m glad you decided to take time to take care of your self during El Paso #JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans support Angelina's decision to not go to El Paso with the rest of the cast

Mike had accused Angelina of leaking a wedding speech to the tabloids. He sent a recording of Angelina's husband accusing her of doing the same in the cast's group chat. The girls immediately believed Chris and Mike, despite Angelina having warned them that Mike treated her badly.

After an intense Twitter battle, Deena informed the cast members that Angelina had blocked her. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members discussed the same, and Mike said that the only reason he sent them the audio clip was because they were best friends.

Deena and Jenni said that they could not be friends with Angelina anymore because she was a liar. They felt that Angelina could have come on the trip and explained herself, but fans praised her for her decision to avoid going on a tour with friends who refused to believe her:

❌❌Tess 🧸 🔪 @BlessedTess27 I feel like y’all are being wrong to angelina! She told you about all this before it all came out. #JSFamilyVacation I feel like y’all are being wrong to angelina! She told you about all this before it all came out. #JSFamilyVacation

MJ,my friend.🧩 @XOforevaaa Why would Angelina go on a trip where everyone HATES her right now,so y'all can make it awkward I'd done the same fuck off 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #JSFamilyVacation Why would Angelina go on a trip where everyone HATES her right now,so y'all can make it awkward I'd done the same fuck off 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #JSFamilyVacation

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #JSFamilyVacation No wonder @angelinamtvjs didn't go to El Paso with y'all guys cause your still believing Chris over her & not letting her tell her side of things!!! No wonder @angelinamtvjs didn't go to El Paso with y'all guys cause your still believing Chris over her & not letting her tell her side of things!!! 😡 #JSFamilyVacation

brit @xxbxx017

@angelinamtvjs #JSFamilyVacation it’s not your fault Ang, you literally can’t give him what he wants it’s not your fault Ang, you literally can’t give him what he wants @angelinamtvjs #JSFamilyVacation

😘🙏🏾 @deshawnsworld #JSFamilyVacation Still don’t understand how they were so quick to not believe @angelinamtvjs Still don’t understand how they were so quick to not believe @angelinamtvjs #JSFamilyVacation

A recap of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 16

Last week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny told his mother that he was going to join Chippendales in Vegas and would be leaving his family for six weeks. He was worried about how his mother would react to the news and took her on a date to tell her about it. His mother said that she would miss him, but Vinny claimed that he wasn't sure if he wanted to stay in Staten Island.

Nicole and Jenni met Angelina, who disclosed her marital problems with Chris in front of her friends. They felt sad for her but immediately grew angry when tabloids allegedly reported that Angelina had leaked information about her friend’s wedding speech to the newspapers.

She tried to set the record straight on Twitter, but Jenni replied to the same tweet, claiming that Chris had told them the truth. She tried to convince them that she did not even have her phone on the night of the wedding, but her friends refused to believe her and trusted Chris. Deena said that she was not sure if she would be able to trust her again if the news was reportedly true.

Mike sent the phone recording on the group chat, accusing Angelina of leaking the wedding speech. He also claimed that Angelina had been having an affair with Joe Tarollo (aka Old Bridge) for two years. Mike wanted to expose Angelina’s lies but was in a dilemma because he felt that he was now a new person.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday on MTV at 8.00 pm ET.

