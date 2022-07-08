"This is too sad to watch": Fans pity Angelina after the girls believe Chris in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned for an all-new intense episode on Thursday night. This week, Angelina found herself at the center of drama after the tabloids leaked out information from the day of her wedding to Chris.

What left viewers upset about the whole situation was that the girls decided to believe Chris over their own friend. Some took to Twitter to express their sadness for Angelina and one fan even wrote, "This is too sad to watch," after the episode aired.

Danny Quinn @DQ_the_Man #JSFamilyVacation @angelinamtvjs This is too sad to watch! I can’t watch you break down and be besides yourself. @angelinamtvjs This is too sad to watch! I can’t watch you break down and be besides yourself. 😞 #JSFamilyVacation

Episode 15 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was titled Old Mike vs New Mike. It kicked off with Nicole and Jenni meeting up with Angelina to find out what happened in Mexico. The two felt sad for her after finding out how Chris treated her and the rest of her marital issues.

However, their opinion changed after tabloids allegedly revealed that Angelina was the one who spilled information about her friends' speech on her wedding day.

Following this, Angelina tweeted that the news was all lies. However, Jenni replied to the tweet saying that the former was lying and added that Chris had told them that his ex-wife was the one who had done it.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star claimed that she didn't have her phone with her the night of the wedding. Her friends, however, were not ready to believe her over Chris even though they knew how he had hurt her.

Fans who watched the episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation felt sad for Angelina and sent their hearts out to her on social media.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to say that it was hard for them to watch Angelina go through all this with her friends. Some said that although they felt sad for her, the fact that her friends trusted Chris over her, said a lot about them.

Vanessa Francone @VanessaFrancone Why is everyone believing Chris over Angelina automatically!? I feel like this is a lie he would tell #JSFamilyVacation Why is everyone believing Chris over Angelina automatically!? I feel like this is a lie he would tell #JSFamilyVacation

Polly1021 @polly669 If y'all was really family then you should have talked to Angelina first before talking shit about her,all of you should be ashamed!! #JSFamilyVacation If y'all was really family then you should have talked to Angelina first before talking shit about her,all of you should be ashamed!!#JSFamilyVacation

John @JJRiot88 #JSFamilyVacation No should have to go through what @angelinamtvjs is going through just because her then husband was trying to get all of her friends to stop being friends with her. Who does that to someone? No should have to go through what @angelinamtvjs is going through just because her then husband was trying to get all of her friends to stop being friends with her. Who does that to someone? 💔 #JSFamilyVacation

MrMakeItHappen 💸 @C__Pluto #Jerzday @JerseyShore Tbh I Genuinely bad For Angelina she really needs A REAL FRIEND To Talk too and Confide In #JSFamilyVacation Tbh I Genuinely bad For Angelina she really needs A REAL FRIEND To Talk too and Confide In #JSFamilyVacation #Jerzday @JerseyShore https://t.co/PZgfVkJlTX

allison @Chickie819 @JENNIWOWW @DeenaNicoleMTV @snooki #JSFamilyVacation Not taking sides,but did the girls ask Angelina if she did it? I feel like they should have knowing how bitter her ex is being. They could take what they want from what each of them said and think what they want. @angelinamtvjs Not taking sides,but did the girls ask Angelina if she did it? I feel like they should have knowing how bitter her ex is being. They could take what they want from what each of them said and think what they want. @angelinamtvjs @JENNIWOWW @DeenaNicoleMTV @snooki #JSFamilyVacation

Some fans also said that they felt bad for Angelina as she "can't catch a break," while others questioned what kind of "family" Jenni and Nicole were. One fan even said that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star "doesn't really need" the new drama in her life.

Alexx 🖤 @alexxrod_ They're so quick to just believe Chris over Angelina. What kind of "family" is that ? #JSFamilyVacation They're so quick to just believe Chris over Angelina. What kind of "family" is that ? #JSFamilyVacation

KARLA @swtkarla

#jerzday #JSFamilyVacation

the fact they believe chris more than angelina, says a lot

Angelina Pivarnick Army @Angelina_Army I feel like Chris probably has a lot of skeletons in his closet and that’s why he’s trying to take @angelinamtvjs down to avoid his skeletons from coming out #JSFamilyVacation I feel like Chris probably has a lot of skeletons in his closet and that’s why he’s trying to take @angelinamtvjs down to avoid his skeletons from coming out #JSFamilyVacation

More details on what happened this week in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5, Episode 16

Jenni revealed that Mike had sent a recorded conversation on the group chat between him and Chris, stating that Angelina sold her bridesmaid speeches from their wedding. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared that it felt like digging up a dead body and throwing it back in her face.

During her confessional, Jenni said:

"Angelina swore on her cats and dog and everything in between that she had nothing to do with the leaked speech. And now seeing it published makes it factual that she lied and that pisses me off."

Mike noted that Angelina was definitely in a messy place after the news leaked.

Speaking about the leaked article, Angelina stated that it was "bulls**t." The 36-year-old added that it was even sadder to know that roommates believed everything her ex-husband Chris was saying. During her confessional, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said:

"I didn't leak the wedding speech. I don't give a f**k. They are very fast to judge, they are very fast to get mad, and it sucks."

Meanwhile, Deena also spoke about the situation and said that the year after the speech was leaked was horrible for her. She added that if Angelina were the one who leaked it, she didn't know if she could trust the latter again.

During her confessional, the 35-year-old TV personality said that the aftermath of the leaked audio was terrible. She added that she received a lot of hate for it, which made her anxiety even worse.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check local listings for more information.

