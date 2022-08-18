What time will Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 21 air on MTV? Release date and more details explored

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 is all set to return for an all-new episode on Thursday night. Just a few weeks away from the season finale, the drama is at an all-time high, especially since Ronnie returned.

In the forthcoming episode, the cast members try to enjoy their vacation, but will they be able to leave the drama aside? It's yet to be revealed.

With barely a day left for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to air, here's everything you need to know about Episode 21 of the famed reality TV series.

When will Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Episode 21 release?

Episode 21 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air on August 18 only on MTV at 8 pm ET. Viewers can catch up on the famed reality TV series and live stream it via the MTV app. You can watch the series on Philo, Fubo TV, Sling, and Hulu Live.

What can viewers expect from Episode 21 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

Titled The Pool Party, Episode 21 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will feature the original Jersey Shore housemates taking a walk down memory lane with a vacation. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The original 'Jersey Shore' housemates relive their glory days while on vacation."

The episode also teases that Jenni has some new tea to spill, unleashing new drama on the famed reality TV series. Before the episode, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation released a sneak peek, teasing viewers on what to expect.

The teaser kicks off with Jenni Farley conversing with Deena about Lauren's skincare launch. Deena shares that she feels like something is awkward between Jenni and Mike, which is weird to her.

The conversation then shifts to when Mike wanted to bring Jenni on his podcast, Here's the Sitch. Jenni shares that Mike wanted her to interview Angelina's side piece on his podcast. Jenni adds that she had forgotten about it.

During her confessional, Jenni shares that Mike wanted her to get Chris and Old Bridge to talk and requested her to do it, which shocks everyone in the group. Jenni shares:

"The podcast comment really made me realize that he would throw me to the wolves, and that really f**king hurt to digest."

Jenni continues to add that Mike loves drama. Deena adds to what Jenni says and shares that Mike is also afraid of people not liking him. Deena adds that Mike is the cause of the whole Angelina drama to go out of hand and questions how he could call himself the peacemaker. Jenni shares that things get bigger than what Mike could fathom.

Who are the cast members in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

The cast members on the famed reality TV series include:

Nikki Hall

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

Lauren Sorrentino

Angelina Pivarnick

Jenni' JWoww' Farley

Deena Cortese

Chris Buckner

Vinny Guadagnino

Pauly DelVecchio

Mike' The Situation' Sorrentino

Zack' 24' Carpinello

Chris Larangeira

Although Ronnie had quit the show to focus on his mental health, he did make a return during last week's episode.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Edited by Piyush Bisht