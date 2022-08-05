"Get him Angelina"- Fans side with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star as she confronts Mike about stirring the pot

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, and it was nothing short of dramatic and intense. After weeks of backlash and hate from the group, Angelina decided it was time to confront Mike for stirring the pot. Fans who watched the heated argument sided with Angelina, claiming Mike had it coming.
Episode 19 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, titled Mike vs The World, showcased Mike and Angelina meeting for the first time since he exposed her and caused conflict between her and the group. This confrontation has been due for a long time, and this week, Angelina was able to back up her claims when she called Mike out on his behavior.
Right off the bat, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star defended himself and claimed that he didn't call anyone. Mike mentioned that Angelina's estranged husband Chris and her alleged sidepiece Old Bridge became best friends and started to exchange stories. Mike then revealed that they both called him up separately and asked him to expose her.
At this point, Angelina had enough of Mike's lies and showed him proof of tweets and texts where he stirred the pot against the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. When she asked him why he had gotten involved, he shared that when someone was trying to expose any one of them, someone else had to step in.
Angelina snapped at Mike and said:
"So right away, you’re f****ng believing Chris! He said that I f***ing leaked the wedding speech, and you f***ing stirred the pot with everybody. It’s bullsh*t.”
Mike quipped that Angelina was in the process of a tough divorce and that he didn't need any smoke from it. Angelina continued to confront Mike, but he didn't back down. Angelina believed that Mike should've spoken to her first after her ex-husband and Old Bridge called him.
However, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star continued to deny all allegations against him and claimed that he wanted nothing to do with the situation. Angelina was quick to call him out again, showing Mike a tweet where he said:
"Start the party."
Angelina continued to call Mike out on his behavior and claimed that he shouldn't be spewing positive vibes and quotes on social media when he was being "messy" himself and only offering negative vibes to those around him.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share their opinions. Many sided with Angelina and called Mike out for stirring the pot.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans stan Angelina after she confronts Mike for stirring the pot in Season 5 Episode 19
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that the confrontation was long overdue. Many added that the cast was stressed out because of Mike. Fans also believed that Mike was the "messy" one here.
Although Mike tried to defend himself during his confrontation with Angelina, his actions quickly caught up with him. The Meatballs met up with Jenni and told her about the entire ordeal and how Mike had been playing both sides. This upset Jenni, who then confronted Mike herself.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 8:00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.