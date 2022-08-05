"Get him Angelina"- Fans side with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star as she confronts Mike about stirring the pot

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, and it was nothing short of dramatic and intense. After weeks of backlash and hate from the group, Angelina decided it was time to confront Mike for stirring the pot. Fans who watched the heated argument sided with Angelina, claiming Mike had it coming.

Polly1021 @polly669 Get him Angelina, Mike stirs the pot then feeds the family the bs he stirred!! #JSFamilyVacation Get him Angelina, Mike stirs the pot then feeds the family the bs he stirred!!#JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/Zyb8a2QmP2

Episode 19 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, titled Mike vs The World, showcased Mike and Angelina meeting for the first time since he exposed her and caused conflict between her and the group. This confrontation has been due for a long time, and this week, Angelina was able to back up her claims when she called Mike out on his behavior.

Right off the bat, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star defended himself and claimed that he didn't call anyone. Mike mentioned that Angelina's estranged husband Chris and her alleged sidepiece Old Bridge became best friends and started to exchange stories. Mike then revealed that they both called him up separately and asked him to expose her.

At this point, Angelina had enough of Mike's lies and showed him proof of tweets and texts where he stirred the pot against the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. When she asked him why he had gotten involved, he shared that when someone was trying to expose any one of them, someone else had to step in.

Angelina snapped at Mike and said:

"So right away, you’re f****ng believing Chris! He said that I f***ing leaked the wedding speech, and you f***ing stirred the pot with everybody. It’s bullsh*t.”

Mike quipped that Angelina was in the process of a tough divorce and that he didn't need any smoke from it. Angelina continued to confront Mike, but he didn't back down. Angelina believed that Mike should've spoken to her first after her ex-husband and Old Bridge called him.

However, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star continued to deny all allegations against him and claimed that he wanted nothing to do with the situation. Angelina was quick to call him out again, showing Mike a tweet where he said:

"Start the party."

Angelina continued to call Mike out on his behavior and claimed that he shouldn't be spewing positive vibes and quotes on social media when he was being "messy" himself and only offering negative vibes to those around him.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore

starts right NOW on @mtv!Who is watching + tweeting along with me? 🍿 the staten island rage is BUILDING! 🫣 #JSFamilyVacation starts right NOW on @mtv!Who is watching + tweeting along with me? 🍿 the staten island rage is BUILDING! 🫣#JSFamilyVacation starts right NOW on @mtv!Who is watching + tweeting along with me? 🍿🔥 https://t.co/JXVYpUgnlu

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share their opinions. Many sided with Angelina and called Mike out for stirring the pot.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans stan Angelina after she confronts Mike for stirring the pot in Season 5 Episode 19

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that the confrontation was long overdue. Many added that the cast was stressed out because of Mike. Fans also believed that Mike was the "messy" one here.

Melissa T @MelissaT7 No Mike you could've minded your business but you're messy lol #JSFamilyVacation No Mike you could've minded your business but you're messy lol #JSFamilyVacation

Melissa @melissa82686 Angelina’s mess became everyone’s stress because of you tho Mike #JSFamilyVacation Angelina’s mess became everyone’s stress because of you tho Mike #JSFamilyVacation

Nancy @NancyLovesMJ Angelina is right. Mike should’ve came to her. Who cares if she has side pieces? No reason to expose her #JSFamilyVacation Angelina is right. Mike should’ve came to her. Who cares if she has side pieces? No reason to expose her #JSFamilyVacation

Melissa T @MelissaT7 lol

Get him Angelina Messy time with MikelolGet him Angelina #JSFamilyVacation Messy time with Mike 😜😜 lol Get him Angelina #JSFamilyVacation

Adera Joy @Aderabaybee Yeaaaah if you can't see that mike isnt at least a LITTLE wrong then your hate for angelina must be overwhelmng because he's not a little wrong, he's big wrong lmaoo. #JSFamilyVacation Yeaaaah if you can't see that mike isnt at least a LITTLE wrong then your hate for angelina must be overwhelmng because he's not a little wrong, he's big wrong lmaoo. #JSFamilyVacation

❤️🤍💙🇺🇸𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚🇺🇸💙🤍❤️ @BillingsOctavia wrong for getting involved and stir the pot in her life!! That’s completely wrong!! #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #JSFamilyVacation @angelinamtvjs is right. Mike waswrong for getting involved and stir the pot in her life!! That’s completely wrong!! #JerseyShore @angelinamtvjs is right. Mike was 💯 wrong for getting involved and stir the pot in her life!! That’s completely wrong!! #JerseyShore #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #JSFamilyVacation

Although Mike tried to defend himself during his confrontation with Angelina, his actions quickly caught up with him. The Meatballs met up with Jenni and told her about the entire ordeal and how Mike had been playing both sides. This upset Jenni, who then confronted Mike herself.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 8:00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far