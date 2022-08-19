Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans in splits after seeing Deena, Snooki and Vinny desperate to go to the pool party

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned for an all-new episode this week. With the season finale inching closer, the drama between Mike, Jenni, and Angelina is at an all-time high. This week, Angelina decided to confront Jenni about her post on social media. Meanwhile, Vinny, Snooki, and Deena, who were in the same room, wanted to leave for the pool party after hearing the loud music and figuring out that everyone else was having fun.

When Deena asked if they could be excused, Jenni told them to stay back because she wanted them to make sure that she was speaking the truth so that no one would accuse anyone later.

Throughout the confrontation, the pool party was the only thing on Snooki, Vinny, and Deena's minds. Fans, who witnessed the trio express interest in enjoying themselves, were left in splits.

Deena, Snooki, and Vinny were done with Angelina's confrontation on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Episode 21 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, titled The Pool Party, saw Angelina questioning Jenni and Mike. When the confrontation started, Deena asked if she could be excused. However, Jenni told her she couldn't leave.

During her confessional, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared,

"This is a hostage situation! Let me out! There's a fr**king pool party happening outside!"

Vinny was also frustrated and wanted to go to the pool party. In his confessional, he shared that the ladies were fighting while a lit pool party was happening right outside. He shared that it was a "juxtaposition."

Snooki was also fed up with the constant bickering between Angelina and Jenni. During her confessional, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said,

"I'm just here to have a blast. I know there's s**t going on. But, oh my God, keep me away."

Deena had enough of the argument, and throughout the confrontation, the only thing she kept repeating was about the pool party. Not wanting to continue the argument any further, Vinny decided to be a moderator and fix things between Angelina, Mike, and Jenni, but it backfired. Eventually, although he was a quiet spectator throughout the confrontation, Jenni dragged the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star in, which resulted in him getting yelled at by Angelina.

Snooki said,

"Holy f**k, how long do we have to stay here and go back and forth. Like we're gonna be here all night. I just want it to stop. I wanted to go to the pool party."

Viewers who saw Snooki, Deena, and Vinny wanting to go to the pool party were left in splits.

Fans erupt in laughter after seeing Deena, Vinny, and Snooki sit through the confrontation

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that the trio, at one point, was simply ignoring the drama and wanted to have fun. Some fans also added that someone needed to send help, so they could escape and go to the pool party.

