"Snooki needs a helmet"- Fans in splits after Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star tumbles twice while filming confessional

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned for another entertaining episode on Thursday night. Apart from the obvious drama, this week's episode left fans in splits after seeing Snooki, aka Nicole, take a tumble after partying.

Episode 22 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, titled It's Fine, I Work Here, kicked off with Angelina and Jenni loudly arguing with each other. After finally coming to terms and calming down, the group decided to attend the pool party they had been looking forward to. Sadly for them, by the time they settled down, the party came to an end.

Mike and Vinny arranged for the group to party elsewhere and have dinner. While Mike, Lauren, Vinny, Jenni, and her husband returned to their hotel earlier, Deena, Christopher, Angeline, and Snooki decided to stay out longer. But what turned out to be a long and fun night out ended with Snooki taking a tumble not once but twice.

Snooki takes a fall after getting drunk in San Diego on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

After spending the night partying in San Diego, Deena, Christopher, Angelina, and Snooki returned to their hotel. Deena and her husband, Chris, were in the confessional room when they saw Angelina and Snooki heading to their room. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star called out to her two friends and asked them to join her in the confessional room.

Entering the confessional room, Snooki embraced Deena and called the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star her best friend. Since they were the only four group members to stay out late at night, they started chanting,

"Dirty stay-out! Dirty stay-out!"

While chanting, Snooki slipped from the seat and fell to the ground. Chris immediately said, "meatball down." Deena leaned over and enquired if her friend was okay. Snooki told Deena,

"I wanna lay here. I don't care. I'll see you guys later."

Deena, Angelina, and Chris continued with their confessional with Snooki on the floor. Following this, Snooki got up and told the group that she lived in the room.

After this, she leaned over Chris to retrieve her phone from the floor. Instead, she toppled over and fell again. The three Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars immediately rushed to their friends' rescue. A producer immediately made a call and requested a medic in the confessional.

When Chris and Deena enquired if Snooki was doing okay, she told them,

"I'm fine. I work here."

This caused everyone, including the crew members, to erupt in laughter. Fans who witnessed Snooki's fall took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans erupt in laughter after Snooki tumbles during her confessional

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Snooki's confessional clips were their favorite. Some added that her fall was the best part of the episode. The comedic moment came as a relief between all the drama the show throws at its audience.

Ms. Idgaf @nay79_nay

#JSfamilyVacation I swear when @snooki consumes alcohol, her leg bones start to liquefy but seem to get caught up at the gel phase of it causing her to fall. @snooki becomes jello legs.. her drinking name should be NiJel 🤣 I swear when @snooki consumes alcohol, her leg bones start to liquefy but seem to get caught up at the gel phase of it causing her to fall. @snooki becomes jello legs.. her drinking name should be NiJel 🤣#JSfamilyVacation https://t.co/NSwoa4EL6b

Kayla Rosa @KayRo_Entmt



You got one of the producers calling a medic and your laying on the floor like yeah no worries I’m fine lol I can’t. #JSFamilyVacation @angelinamtvjs @DeenaNicoleMTV “I’m fine I work here.” - @snooki You got one of the producers calling a medic and your laying on the floor like yeah no worries I’m fine lol I can’t. “I’m fine I work here.” - @snooki You got one of the producers calling a medic and your laying on the floor like yeah no worries I’m fine lol I can’t. 😂😂😂 #JSFamilyVacation @angelinamtvjs @DeenaNicoleMTV

Jenna Greathouse @JennabGreat 🤷🏻‍♀️ Everyone asking Nicole if she was okay after her drunk fall and her saying, “I’m fine. I work here” …I will never not love this show🤷🏻‍♀️ #JSFamilyVacation Everyone asking Nicole if she was okay after her drunk fall and her saying, “I’m fine. I work here” …I will never not love this show😂🤷🏻‍♀️ #JSFamilyVacation

JWOWW @JENNIWOWW don’t mind her One thing about Nicole is that she’s always going to fall when she’s drunkdon’t mind her #JSFamilyVacation One thing about Nicole is that she’s always going to fall when she’s drunk 😂 don’t mind her #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/VKJY34V36l

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs new episodes every Thursday at 8:00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das