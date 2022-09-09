Who is Daniel N. Durant? DWTS fans are excited as the CODA star is set to participate in Season 31

DWTS is ready to set another stage on fire with its list of contestants for the latest season. Season 31 has a unique and diverse lineup of stars ready to put on their dancing shoes. Celebrities set to appear on Dancing With The Stars include this year’s Best Picture winner CODA actor Daniel Durant, making him the third-ever deaf contestant to appear on the show.

The actor is set to partner up with DWTS pro dancer Britt Stewart. Other actors to appear in the latest segment of the series include Selma Blair, Trevor Donovan, Cheryl Ladd, and Jason Lewis.

After being on ABC for 30 seasons, DWTS is set to premiere on September 19, 8 pm ET on Disney+. Alfonso Riberio, season 19 Mirrorball champion who is set to serve as co-host along with Tyra Banks, said in a statement:

"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to finally re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."

Meet Daniel Durant as the CODA star gets ready to dance it out in the new season of DWTS

Daniel was born in Michigan and grew up in Minnesota. The actor attended mainstream schools before transferring to Minnesota State School for the Deaf in Grade 8. He graduated from MSAD in 2008 and received his associate's degree in 2011 from at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York,

The actor moved to Los Angeles in 2012 to join the Deaf West Theatre production and landed a job as a guest actor at Oakland University working with Terp Theatre. Since then, Daniel has appeared in multiple Broadway productions, including Police: Deaf: Near: Far as Stinger and in the critically acclaimed Deaf West production, Spring Awakening as Moritz.

Apart from being on Broadway, Daniel has also appeared on ABC’s Switched at Birth as Mathew, the 2020 short film Silent Notes, and also played a role in Netflix's You.

The DWTS star has been the recipient of numerous awards such as the 2016 Theater Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance and The Huffington Post’s Top 10 Best Theatrical Performances.

The actor is now set to appear on the DWTS stage. During a conversation on Good Morning America, the host asked Daniel what he thinks is more intimidating, the Oscars or the ballroom.

Daniel said that going to the Oscars was a wonderful experience, “the red carpet and being on the stage.” He further stated:

“Coming here is a similar experience, I love the stage, so I feel at home. And really, I’m ready.”

The CODA actor then compared his time on Broadway to the show and said that while he has experience with dancing and choreography, dancing and being in sync with a partner is new to him.

“I'm looking forward to it.”

The actor was shocked to find out that his co-star Marlee Matlin, “a DWTS veteran” had a message for him. In the video message, she said that she was “so proud” of him for being on dancing with the stars. She extended her support to the actor and said:

“Stand hard, dance hard, you’re gonna have a lot of fun.”

Fans expressed their excitement about Daniel's presence on DWTS

Marlee Matlin isn’t the only one who is excited about Daniel being on the show, the actor’s fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and extend their support.

Other celebrities competing for the Mirrorball trophy on DWTS season 31 include Jordin Sparks, Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino, Teresa Giudice, Shangela, and TikTok influencers Charli D'Amelio, and Heidi D'Amelio. Joining them in the race are Wayne Brady, Jessie James Decker, Joseph Baena, and Sam Champion.

