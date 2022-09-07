"I really don’t think Erich did anything wrong": The Bachelorette fans slam Gabby after she questions her relationship with Erich

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired the final installment of the fantasy suites on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are on the final leg of their journey and are very close to having to decide on a partner. But things seem to be going haywire for the ladies as they face numerous roadblocks.
On this week's two-part episode of The Bachelorette, Erich addressed his concerns over Gabby going on fantasy suite dates with other men. However, Gabby was upset at him for bringing it up once again when they had already discussed it off-camera.
However, fans felt that Erich was only addressing his concerns. They slammed Gabby for making a big deal out of the situation. One tweeted:
The Bachelorette suitor addresses concerns with Gabby
On last night's episode of The Bachelorette, Erich met up with Gabby just to see her. However, the conversation took a turn for the worse when he addressed his concerns over Gabby going on fantasy suite dates with other men.
In a confessional, Gabby revealed that Erich felt like she was "cheating" and wasn't comfortable with her dating other men. At this point in the series, this is a common concern that suitors have. However, Gabby was upset at Erich for bringing the topic up again and didn't think things would work out with him.
The Bachelorette suitor revealed that the issue had "got into his head" and that he "lost trust" in the relationship with Gabby because of it. Although she felt that it was a valid concern to have, Erich bringing it up all over again made her go through many questions and emotions, leaving her exhausted.
While speaking to host Jesse Palmer, Gabby talked about the situation with Erich and revealed that she didn't feel good about it being brought up again. She confessed to being confused, hurt, disappointed, and "almost pressured into a decision."
Gabby also stated that she and Erich had different ways of communicating, but they had "gone through so much" and always fought for each other and worked on their relationship.
In a confessional, she said:
"I'm mad at him because I still have my overnight date with Jason. I felt like I was being pressured. I have to be honest with myself. And if it's my decision to be with Erich, it's mine. And if it's my decision to be with Jason, like, it's nobody else. I want this to be my decision."
Gabby revealed that she was even contemplating whether the relationship was going to work out. She felt they may not have a future together and mentioned that their relationship was "too good to be true."
Fans react to Gabby and Erich's issue on The Bachelorette
Fans felt Erich was addressing valid concerns, and many believed that Gabby was responding to them poorly. Here's what they had to say:
This season of The Bachelorette has provided viewers with a whole lot of drama. This season's format included two bachelorettes, which led to some unique situations. The first installment of the live two-part finale will air next week.
Readers can tune in next week on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.