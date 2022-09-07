"I really don’t think Erich did anything wrong": The Bachelorette fans slam Gabby after she questions her relationship with Erich

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired the final installment of the fantasy suites on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are on the final leg of their journey and are very close to having to decide on a partner. But things seem to be going haywire for the ladies as they face numerous roadblocks.

On this week's two-part episode of The Bachelorette, Erich addressed his concerns over Gabby going on fantasy suite dates with other men. However, Gabby was upset at him for bringing it up once again when they had already discussed it off-camera.

However, fans felt that Erich was only addressing his concerns. They slammed Gabby for making a big deal out of the situation. One tweeted:

The Bachelorette suitor addresses concerns with Gabby

On last night's episode of The Bachelorette, Erich met up with Gabby just to see her. However, the conversation took a turn for the worse when he addressed his concerns over Gabby going on fantasy suite dates with other men.

In a confessional, Gabby revealed that Erich felt like she was "cheating" and wasn't comfortable with her dating other men. At this point in the series, this is a common concern that suitors have. However, Gabby was upset at Erich for bringing the topic up again and didn't think things would work out with him.

The Bachelorette suitor revealed that the issue had "got into his head" and that he "lost trust" in the relationship with Gabby because of it. Although she felt that it was a valid concern to have, Erich bringing it up all over again made her go through many questions and emotions, leaving her exhausted.

While speaking to host Jesse Palmer, Gabby talked about the situation with Erich and revealed that she didn't feel good about it being brought up again. She confessed to being confused, hurt, disappointed, and "almost pressured into a decision."

Gabby also stated that she and Erich had different ways of communicating, but they had "gone through so much" and always fought for each other and worked on their relationship.

In a confessional, she said:

"I'm mad at him because I still have my overnight date with Jason. I felt like I was being pressured. I have to be honest with myself. And if it's my decision to be with Erich, it's mine. And if it's my decision to be with Jason, like, it's nobody else. I want this to be my decision."

Gabby revealed that she was even contemplating whether the relationship was going to work out. She felt they may not have a future together and mentioned that their relationship was "too good to be true."

Fans react to Gabby and Erich's issue on The Bachelorette

Fans felt Erich was addressing valid concerns, and many believed that Gabby was responding to them poorly. Here's what they had to say:

Jeremy Bradley @JeremyDBradley



Of course that's allowed cuz she's the "star"



#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette Kinda funny that Gabby has a breakdown over someone rehashing something from a day earlier... but isn't she still bringing up Clay-In crap?Of course that's allowed cuz she's the "star" #Bachelorette ABC #TheBachelorette ABC #BachelorNation Kinda funny that Gabby has a breakdown over someone rehashing something from a day earlier... but isn't she still bringing up Clay-In crap?Of course that's allowed cuz she's the "star"#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #BacheloretteABC #TheBacheloretteABC #BachelorNation

Shelby @sdoomsville I love Gabby, but I’m really annoyed at her crying about not being loved when Erich has been expressing his deep deep feelings. #TheBachelorette I love Gabby, but I’m really annoyed at her crying about not being loved when Erich has been expressing his deep deep feelings. #TheBachelorette

OpineEtte @OpineEtte #TheBachelorette

Sooooo, Gabby is upset because a guy is hurt imagining her sleeping with someone else. She's forgetting how she felt the previous season on the other side. So, you let someone go because they give a ** about someone locking bodies with you. Make it make sense. Sooooo, Gabby is upset because a guy is hurt imagining her sleeping with someone else. She's forgetting how she felt the previous season on the other side. So, you let someone go because they give a ** about someone locking bodies with you. Make it make sense. #TheBachelorette Sooooo, Gabby is upset because a guy is hurt imagining her sleeping with someone else. She's forgetting how she felt the previous season on the other side. So, you let someone go because they give a ** about someone locking bodies with you. Make it make sense.

sam courtney @Itssammyjc Not gabby saying that Erich messed everything up because he had a moment of insecurity ??? #TheBachelorette Not gabby saying that Erich messed everything up because he had a moment of insecurity ??? #TheBachelorette

🎵 I'm in Calamity🎵 @TaysLiveTweets Erich is totally valid to be nervous and insecure but this is the show, he has to understand that this is the show. It's how it goes. #TheBachelorette Erich is totally valid to be nervous and insecure but this is the show, he has to understand that this is the show. It's how it goes. #TheBachelorette

Ashley H. @MidwestMamaAsh I feel like there are parts of the “off-camera” convo we’re not getting. It feels like Gabby is coming down so hard on Erich and I don’t get it. #TheBachelorette I feel like there are parts of the “off-camera” convo we’re not getting. It feels like Gabby is coming down so hard on Erich and I don’t get it. #TheBachelorette

bachelor @FreeRange_Rach Idk, guys. I don’t think Erich was that in the wrong. It wasn’t great, but it wasn’t that bad. Was it? #TheBachelorette Idk, guys. I don’t think Erich was that in the wrong. It wasn’t great, but it wasn’t that bad. Was it? #TheBachelorette

TheBachBabes @TheBachBabes



#TheBachelorette Is it just me or is Gabby overreacting a tad about this Erich thing Is it just me or is Gabby overreacting a tad about this Erich thing #TheBachelorette

This season of The Bachelorette has provided viewers with a whole lot of drama. This season's format included two bachelorettes, which led to some unique situations. The first installment of the live two-part finale will air next week.

Readers can tune in next week on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

