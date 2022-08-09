"I smell a villain turn for Erich": Fans slam Erich for saying he's wasting his time with Gabby on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette aired a brand new episode on Monday, August 8, 2022. The episode began with a lot of tension as Logan told Rachel that he felt more attracted to Gabby. Rachel understood his feelings but was frustrated and canceled her group date in Bruges because of it.

Logan's confession to Gabby (and the latter's acceptance of the same) irked her current suitors, who were taken aback by the news. During the group date, although Erich formed a connection with Gabby, he revealed that he didn't want to "waste time just to see what happens" and questioned his relationship.

Fans were skeptical of his statement. One fan tweeted:

Fans react to The Bachelorette suitor Erich's behavior during the group date

After Logan's confession to Gabby, she decided to pursue a relationship with him and invited him to the evening portion of the group date. Logan's inclusion in Gabby's set of suitors irked the existing men, who began to question their connections with Gabby.

As The Bachelorette lead spent some one-on-one time with each of her suitors, almost all of them brought up their skepticism at having Logan come in so late when there were already established connections formed. One suck contestant was Erich Schwer. While talking to him, Gabby realized that he wasn't happy about Logan join the group. He said:

"I obviously, like, have feelings for you. And I think, I'm still like, flying off that one-on-one time where I thought we had like such an amazing connection, and it just felt like us. And then this is like six guys and you, and I just... I don't know. It like started to feel very real in that sense."

However, Gabby revealed that although they initially had a strong connection, it was hard to keep the spark alive as there were other stronger relationships formed throughout the season. She confessed that she wanted to explore their relationship further.

At the end of the date, The Bachelorette star gave the group date rose to Nate. Erich wasn't happy with the rose being given to someone else. In a confessional, he said:

"Like, I went into tonight feeling very good, about like, our talk, but Nate got the group date rose, and we have Logan here now, so I don't necessarily know like ranking-wise where I stand. But I don't need to be here for like eight more weeks just to see what happens. Like that's just a waste of my time."

Fans, however, were annoyed at Erich for his statement about wasting time exploring a relationship with Gabby and took to social media to express their opinions.

destiny @Uhhdestiny did erich really just say that?? lol go home sir #TheBachelorette did erich really just say that?? lol go home sir #TheBachelorette

Matthew Camardo (he/him) @MatthewCamardo Each week Erich is leaving a weird taste in my mouth and I don’t like it #TheBachelorette Each week Erich is leaving a weird taste in my mouth and I don’t like it #TheBachelorette https://t.co/q8ZJtvYFzr

Bee @BBstanatic I don’t know y’all I have a sneak suspicion Erich is here for the wrong reasons #TheBachelorette I don’t know y’all I have a sneak suspicion Erich is here for the wrong reasons #TheBachelorette

dana 13 @kneesindrkness what red flags from erich like honestly every time he’s on my screen I feel some type of way #TheBachelorette what red flags from erich like honestly every time he’s on my screen I feel some type of way #TheBachelorette https://t.co/K9J5r4OY8F

Molly (25) @OfHouseHeldman Erich at least Logan didn’t get it — and I hate your attitude!! #thebachelorette Erich at least Logan didn’t get it — and I hate your attitude!! #thebachelorette

bacheloretteIsCool @BachelorIsCool #bachelorette #BachelorNation #TheBachelorette Erich is really so butthurt he's saying this is a waste of time?? Erich is really so butthurt he's saying this is a waste of time?? 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 #bachelorette #BachelorNation #TheBachelorette https://t.co/2F01gddBwr

taylor @taybensley Erich every time he doesn’t get a rose after giving minimal effort #TheBachelorette Erich every time he doesn’t get a rose after giving minimal effort #TheBachelorette https://t.co/otejPRZXtc

M @lmaokhoeee “A waste of my time" what does that even mean Erich? #TheBachelorette “A waste of my time" what does that even mean Erich? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/mkVbTV7V6I

Logan confesses his feelings to Gabby on The Bachelorette

In this week's episode of The Bachelorette, Logan finally talked to Gabby about his feelings. Prior to this, he came clean to Rachel about having a stronger feelings for Gabby. While speaking to Gabby, he clarified that he wanted to explore the strong bond he felt with her.

Although Gabby was a little surprised, she confessed that Logan was the only one that "overlapped" between the two ladies at the start of the season. However, when he received Rachel's rose, she completely backed away. She said:

"Like, I, you know, am very interested, and it might not be easy for me to let go of my feelings. But as we are on our separate journeys now, and I just want to check in with Rachel. But yeah, this is like my worst nightmare, you know. But... and I am, like, I have been interested in you."

Gabby eventually decided to explore a connection with Logan and made sure to talk to Rachel about it before making a decision. The latter wanted Gabby to explore her potential with Logan.

During the rose ceremony, Rachel sent Meatball home, and Gabby chose Logan over Michael and Mario. The current suitors vying for the ladies' love are:

Rachel - Zach, Tyler, and Ethan

Zach, Tyler, and Ethan Gabby - Jason, Spencer, Erich, Logan, and Johnny

Season 19 of The Bachelorette has been extremely dramatic. With Hometowns just a couple of weeks away, it will be interesting to see who Gabby and Rachel form connections with. Readers can tune in to an all-new episode of The Bachelorette next Monday on ABC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish