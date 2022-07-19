"Kissing both women is such a foul move": Fans slam Logan for kissing both Gabby and Rachel on The Bachelorette

After a successful premiere episode, The Bachelorette Season 19 returned to television screens and saw Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey get to know their potential suitors and even form strong connections with a few of them. This week, the two leading ladies challenged the men to a beauty pageant and received some very interesting results. The duo also had their respective one-on-one dates, which helped them deepen some connections.

In this week's episode, Gabby and Rachel arranged for a talent show in order to get to know the men a little better. The duo would take the six men who impressed them the most out on a group date. Logan explored his connections with both the ladies, getting separate opportunities to kiss Rachel and Gabby. Fans weren't very impressed with the same. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of Episode 2 of The Bachelorette Season 19 reads:

“Following last week’s shocking canceled rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel surprise the 29 men left at the mansion by daring them to compete in a swimsuit pageant in order to earn one of six spots at the group date after-party.”

Fans react to The Bachelorette contestant Logan kissing both women

This week, the six suitors got a chance to get to know the bachelorettes during a group date. After a successful pageant debut, the men got to spend some one-on-one time with both Gabby and Rachel.

Rachel initially didn't feel very comfortable with the situation as she wasn't able to connect with any of the men. However, she found something special with Logan. He confessed that he admired her for giving love a second chance and being brave enough to attempt the journey all over again, considering it wasn't easy the first time.

But it wasn't just Rachel that he formed a connection with. He spent some quality time with Gabby as well and applauded her attitude and sense of humor.

The suitor even ended up kissing both women during the episode. Here's what fans had to say about Logan:

Allison @Daviesallison1A #TheBachelorette Logan making out with both of them on the same night #Bachelorette Logan making out with both of them on the same night #Bachelorette #TheBachelorette https://t.co/fDsoAazrJV

Emily🤠 @emilynbanks any man kissing both on the same night feels icky idk #TheBachelorette any man kissing both on the same night feels icky idk #TheBachelorette

Henry Chang 🥨 @t_witlessHen18 I think Logan is a sweetheart but I’m a little confused. Is he just trying to figure out which one he has a better connection with ? Or is he playing with them both ? #TheBachelorette I think Logan is a sweetheart but I’m a little confused. Is he just trying to figure out which one he has a better connection with ? Or is he playing with them both ? #TheBachelorette

Who have The Bachelorette leads formed a connection with?

In last week's episode of The Bachelorette that aired on Monday, July 11, 2022, both Rachel and Gabby were introduced to 32 eligible suitors.

Rachel quickly formed connections with Tino and Jordan V, while Gabby got to know Mario and Erich. Tino received Rachel's first impression rose, and Gabby chose Mario for hers. Although Erich managed to make a good impression on both ladies, he failed to get a rose from either of them.

However, this week, Rachel and Gabby went on their first one-on-one dates and formed a deeper bond with their respective connections. Rachel took Jordan V on an adventurous date, and they tried out a zero-gravity experience. Gabby also went on a date with Nate, and the duo spoke about the latter's bond with his little daughter.

The official synopsis of Episode 2 reads:

“The next morning, Rachel takes off for her first one-on-one with a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience, followed by a surprise musical performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young. Then, after a helicopter ride above Los Angeles and a steamy hot tub session, Gabby begins to let her walls down during her own one-on-one."

The Bachelorette leads canceled their first ceremony because they didn't get to know all of the men properly, and viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what secrets get revealed prior to this week's elimination. Who will be the first batch of suitors to make their way home? Readers can keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC to find out.

