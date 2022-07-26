"Start paying attention to her": Fans react to the suitors' lack of interest in making a connection with The Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey on Episode 3

Season 19 of The Bachelorette was back with yet another episode on Monday, July 24, 2022 on ABC. Since its premiere, the dating series has been high on drama and emotions, with the journey of the two leads (Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey) getting rockier with every episode.

This week, Gabby chose to spend some time with the men in their mansion. However, their lack of responsiveness and interest didn't sit well with her. Fans were disappointed with the season's suitors for not giving Gabby enough time during her visit. One fan tweeted:

Although this season of The Bachelorette has gained considerable viewership due to the popularity of the franchise, fans have thrown in some criticism as well. The concept of having two women in one season has been applauded by the audience since both would be able to lean on each other throughout their journey, but the format adopted to do so has also been criticized.

Fans react to The Bachelorette suitors' lack of attention toward Gabby

When Rachel was on her one-on-one date with Zach, Gabby chose to visit the suitors to get to know them better and spend some time with them. While she was there, the men chose to play some throwball, discuss each other's families and hang out, but none of them spent any personal time with Gabby.

This didn't sit well with Gabby, who tried to spend time with them but was met with a lack of interest. The lead contemplated over whether the men were putting in any effort to make their relationship work or were "just proud that they get to date two girls."

Fans were annoyed with the suitors this week and took to social media to express their feelings:

#thebachelorettes💃🏽💃🏽 @bachnationtweet Gah boys are so stupid. They had the perfect opportunity to spend more time with Gabby and every single one of them fumbled the bag #TheBachelorette Gah boys are so stupid. They had the perfect opportunity to spend more time with Gabby and every single one of them fumbled the bag #TheBachelorette

Sarah Chiwaya @Curvily Did they really just let her walk away without ever TRYING to get a private chat with her??? #TheBachelorette Did they really just let her walk away without ever TRYING to get a private chat with her??? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/Y2tTPBgqVx

Anne Rose @anne_mcmaster Dare I say these men…dropped the ball with that one #TheBachelorette Dare I say these men…dropped the ball with that one #TheBachelorette

bach memes @thebachelwhore



#TheBachelorette what is with men on this show ignoring the bachelorette? if you wanted to chill with friends and play football, you could've done that in your own state what is with men on this show ignoring the bachelorette? if you wanted to chill with friends and play football, you could've done that in your own state#TheBachelorette https://t.co/kjgpqiFuEw

just another bachelor fan @bachelorrrrrr #TheBachelorette every season is slowly devolving more and more towards it just being a bachelor pad for the guys to hang out and where the bachelorette just is in their way lmao #bachelorette every season is slowly devolving more and more towards it just being a bachelor pad for the guys to hang out and where the bachelorette just is in their way lmao #bachelorette #TheBachelorette https://t.co/WQr7mXjqHD

Is there a potential change in the format of this season?

Since the premiere of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, both viewers and the eligible suitors have been curious about the new format. With the show having two women in one season, the dynamics among the cast members haven't been the same, and every episode promises a fair share of conflict and drama.

The official synopsis of Episode 3 of the hit dating series reads:

"After a roller-coaster week, the bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journey for the rest of the season; when everything doesn't go as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything."

In this week's episode of The Bachelorette, the women realized that there were demarcations that they had to set in terms of where the suitors were at. While some leaned towards Gabby or Rachel and had their eyes set on only one, others were still exploring their options. Some were still trying to get a little one-on-one time with the leads to get to know them better.

Host Jesse Palmer announced that there would be a group date, and this would be the biggest one they've has so far in the franchise's history. This could, in fact, be true considering the large number of contestants looking for love and a potential partner in Gabby or Rachel this season.

There is more drama to come this week when the men try to take charge of their feelings and decide which Bachelorette they find a better connection with. While doing so, they are bound to cause more issues, which will lead to even more roadblocks in the journey. This is why Gabby and Rachel have decided to take control of their own journey.

The rose ceremony is also bound to bring up some issues between the leads and the suitors. It will be interesting to see who the ladies send home this week and who moves forward with their connection. Readers can keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far