"I'm genuinely embarrassed for Chris": The Bachelorette fans slam Chris after his questionable behavior upsets Gabby and Rachel

The Bachelorette aired its second episode on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC, and as promised, it was surely dramatic. Following Logan's surprising elimination after his one-on-one date with Rachel, fellow suitor Chris added to the spice.

Chris was quick to judge the ladies heading into Fantasy Suite and confessed that if the leads were intimate with any other men before him, he would leave the show. After being confronted by both Rachel and Gabby on the same, he was deemed condescending and was sent packing home,

One fan tweeted:

vanessa @assenavmarie I’m genuinely embarrassed for Chris. Literally all he had to do was apologize for what he said and own up to it, but instead he doubled down, blamed the other guys, and then went BACK to confront them after the fact. What was he thinking??? #TheBachelorette I’m genuinely embarrassed for Chris. Literally all he had to do was apologize for what he said and own up to it, but instead he doubled down, blamed the other guys, and then went BACK to confront them after the fact. What was he thinking??? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/2UBFlwzOtI

The Bachelorette contestant Chris talks about the fantasy suite

On this week's episode of The Bachelorette, both Gabby and Rachel got to spend some one-on-one time with a considerable number of men. The leads held a pageant show, where suitors showcased their talent and impressed the ladies. Six of them were selected to go into a group date where Logan got Rachel's rose, and Gabby chose Johnny for the same.

Rachel chose Jordan to go on a one-on-one date and the two went on a zero gravity experience. While it all seemed fun initially, the lead didn't feel connected enough with the contestant and sent him home.

With the ladies taking everything seriously, Chris' understanding of the show wasn't approved by the fellow cast members and the bachelorettes. While discussing his feelings, he confessed to his fellow bachelors that he was leaning toward both the women and wasn't sure who he was connected to the most yet.

However, his way of making his feelings clear felt like a game to the other men. Speaking about his deal breakers, Chris said:

"If I'm talking about one person who I would spend the rest of my life with, like it would be a deal breaker if we got down to the final four which I plan to be in and we go into Fantasy suite and we have the s**ual experience, and then the person I'm most interested in decides she gonna have s*x with multiple people..."

However, the bachelors felt that it was very soon for him to talk about fantasy suite at this point and was "presumptuous and disrespectful to Gabby and Rachel."

Later on in The Bachelorette episode, Chris opened up about his views on going to the fantasy suite. He confessed that going into that stage would only be because of the saying - "you're in the final four..That's the only guarantee." This irked the men even more, following which they decided to bring it up with Rachel during the cocktail party.

Rachel was shocked at the topic of intimacy being brought up this soon and, in a confessional, said:

"The fact that Chris is already discussing ultimatums to try take control of our journey, it just is extemely upsetting, and it's not how I wanted the night to go."

After The Bachelorette leads discussed it amongst each other, Gabby and Rachel decided to confront Chris about the same. When asked about the reason of talking about the fantasy suite this early, he confessed that it was the "appropriate thought" to have. However, his explanation of the concept of them having intimate relationships with more than one man didn't sit well with the two leads.

In relation to this, Gabby said to Chris:

"You were willing to talk about it at depth, which, if you've seen our journey, you would know, it'd be important to us. And would respect our place as women. In our positions to make our own decisions, which it seems like if we went against something you believed in, you would take that time to leave."

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Chris' "condescending tone" as described by the bachelorettes eventually got him eliminated.

Check out what fans have to say about Chris.

Bettina @BettinaProphete



Don’t disregard Rachel & Gabby’s wishes! Make sure to leave when you go! Like a typical “alpha male” podcaster ,Chris couldn’t take no from women (or as he says ‘females’) and had to circle back (thanks to producers cuz he had all of the snitches’ names).Don’t disregard Rachel & Gabby’s wishes! Make sure to leave when you go! #TheBachelorette Like a typical “alpha male” podcaster ,Chris couldn’t take no from women (or as he says ‘females’) and had to circle back (thanks to producers cuz he had all of the snitches’ names). Don’t disregard Rachel & Gabby’s wishes! Make sure to leave when you go! #TheBachelorette https://t.co/ITxDAEexRa

vanessa @assenavmarie Hold up, did Chris just slut shame Gabby and Rachel while simultaneously acting like he’s already making it to fantasy suites???? GET HIM OUT #TheBachelorette Hold up, did Chris just slut shame Gabby and Rachel while simultaneously acting like he’s already making it to fantasy suites???? GET HIM OUT #TheBachelorette https://t.co/Mqhc2pOT9E

Lauren Morrissey @lmor16 Ok I can’t believe to begin how disgusting it feels to watch Chris violate a clear boundary, turn around and come back?!? The fact it took another man to reinforce the boundary for him to take Gabby and Rachel seriously? BYE. #TheBachelorette Ok I can’t believe to begin how disgusting it feels to watch Chris violate a clear boundary, turn around and come back?!? The fact it took another man to reinforce the boundary for him to take Gabby and Rachel seriously? BYE. #TheBachelorette

kayla🌻 @kaylacoop30 embarrassing. not chris talking about going all the way to fantasy suites and then says “nice to finally meet you” to themembarrassing. #TheBachelorette not chris talking about going all the way to fantasy suites and then says “nice to finally meet you” to them😭 embarrassing. #TheBachelorette

Phil Lemos @Phil_Lemos Good to see a villain like Chris gets cut loose early for a change instead of lingering for weeks. #TheBachelorette #TheBachelorette ABC Good to see a villain like Chris gets cut loose early for a change instead of lingering for weeks. #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteABC

Joe’s Bach Reactions @joesbachreax i cannot get over the fact that Chris had the audacity to *sneak back* into the mansion after being sent home... what the actual heck #TheBachelorette i cannot get over the fact that Chris had the audacity to *sneak back* into the mansion after being sent home... what the actual heck #TheBachelorette

Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 🚀 @mike_h1990 I loved that from Gabby and Rachel. Were definitive and quick with their judgement when it came to Chris. #TheBachelorette I loved that from Gabby and Rachel. Were definitive and quick with their judgement when it came to Chris. #TheBachelorette

cat🌿 @caativan #bachelorette I knew Chris was a red flag from day one when he referred to Gabby and Rachel as “females” and then this week referred to himself as an alpha 🤢🤢🤢 #TheBachelorette I knew Chris was a red flag from day one when he referred to Gabby and Rachel as “females” and then this week referred to himself as an alpha 🤢🤢🤢 #TheBachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/APUNgflfQV

Tiamari 🦋 @tiabiawiaa Chris gives me alpha male podcast vibes, like he spends so much time talking about women in stupid hypothetical situations but doesn’t actually know how to speak to a woman in real life. Not to mention his use of the word “female” #TheBachelorette Chris gives me alpha male podcast vibes, like he spends so much time talking about women in stupid hypothetical situations but doesn’t actually know how to speak to a woman in real life. Not to mention his use of the word “female” #TheBachelorette

The Bachelorette premiered on July 11, 2022, and introduced 32 eligible suitors to viewers and the leads Gabby and Rachel. The season seems to be progressing fast as both women are clear on what they want in their future partner. This season is even more dramatic and complicated than the previous installments as there are two women looking for love.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Bachelorette next week on July 25, 2022, on ABC.

