How old is Chris Austin from The Bachelorette Season 19? California native left his house at the age of 17

Bachelor Nation is thrilled as the most-awaited ABC reality TV show, The Bachelorette, is back with a brand new season. This time, not just one but two bachelorettes will be headed on the journey of finding a soulmate among 32 suitors.

Chris Austin is one such suitor who is all set to win Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s hearts. The 30-year-old is a Mentality Coach from Redondo Beach, California, who has achieved many milestones at a young age.

From leaving his house at 17 to starting his own business at 21, Austin has created quite a life for himself, and now he is ready to share the same with a special one.

Only time will tell whether he finds his soulmate in either of the ladies of The Bachelorette Season 19.

Chris Austin is an NCAA champion

As per his Instagram profile, Chris P Austin has twice been an NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) champion. He describes himself as “The Mentality Master” who has interests in business, relationships, and sports.

Also, he is an author who has written two books, one of which is titled The Way: A Hawaiian Story Of Growth, Relationships, & Volleyball.

Austin’s LinkedIn page gives a glimpse into his life as he has explained his journey (from leaving his house to writing his first book) in the About section.

It reads:

“At 17, he left the house. At 19 he transferred to a 4-year on out-of-state tuition with no scholarship. At 21 he won an NCAA Division I championship and started his first business. At 22, Chris began his second business. At 23, he acquired his first Master's Degree. At 24, he wrote his first book.”

Austin is also a public speaker, volleyball coach, and owner/director of a training academy called Setter College Volleyball.

He attended Coronado High School, followed by Long Beach City College, UC Irvine (Bachelor’s degree), Concordia University Irvine (Masters in Coaching & Administration), and Portland State University (Masters in Human Psychology).

Meanwhile, Austin will be seen wooing Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette Season 19. According to his ABC bio, he wants his partner to be secure, ambitious, and compassionate.

His bio further reads:

“She should support Chris as he chases his goals but also work hard to accomplish the goals she has for herself. He needs a woman who will love him for the hard worker he is and not complain as the two of them work together toward greatness.”

It also mentioned some fun facts about Austin, including that he is a mango lover and that he is his favorite author. Furthermore, it stated that when The Bachelorette suitor was asked about fears in life, he said:

“I don't choose fear.”

When will The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere?

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere will air on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET. It will be a two-hour episode.

The official synopsis of Episode 1 reads:

“Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one.”

Windey and Recchia first appeared as suitresses in Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor. The two ladies were finalists when Echard decided not to propose to either of them after Susie Evans exited the show. In the finale, Evans returned, and the couple announced they were in a relationship.

Towards the end of the show, host Jesse Palmer declared that this time there would be two Bachelorettes — Windey and Recchia. Tune in to ABC on July 11 to see the beginning of their new journey on The Bachelorette.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far