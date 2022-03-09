“Don’t let him gaslight you, Susie”: The Bachelor fans react to Clayton Echard blaming Susie Evans for ending their relationship

The Bachelor reached its Fantasy Suite segment in the latest episode, and viewers saw Clayton Echard spending a night with the finalists on Tuesday. While his date with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had a romantic ending, Susie Evans couldn’t come to terms with the fact that he spent the night with fellow suitresses.

Throughout Episode 9, Evans was seen having a lot of doubts regarding her relationship with Echard. She even told Windey that she wouldn’t be okay with it if Echard spent an intimate night with other women in the Fantasy Suite.

Evans also questioned Echard about whether he feels the same way with Windey and Recchia as he does with her. After he confessed that he was in love with Evans, the latter said:

“Oh, my gosh. Well, I appreciate you. Honestly, I didn’t expect to hear that. I adore you. I think you’re incredible. But there are things that I feel like I can’t compromise. I know you’ve just told me you feel like you’re in love with me, but I don’t know.”

Evans further asked:

“Do you feel that same way with somebody else? Or have you slept with another woman? Those are things I think would be impossible to move forward towards an engagement.”

Echard then revealed that he had slept with someone else and had also fallen in love with the other two suitresses.

What do fans have to say?

Susie Evans was seen struggling emotionally from the beginning of the Fantasy Suite episode. Her date with Echard was the last one after Windey and Recchia. She admitted to going into her hot and cold spring date in Iceland with him feeling nervous and giddy.

They later sat down for their dinner date when Echard confessed his feelings for her, but she had questions about whether she was the only one for him. After Echard said that he slept with other women, Evans couldn’t take it. However, Echard was extremely upset that she didn’t tell him that sleeping with others would be a deal-breaker for her.

Viewers were furious with Echard and asked Evans to stand her ground. The Bachelor fans felt that Echard was gaslighting her.

Meg B. Esq. (she/her) @megb42290 Seeing Susie walk back the confidence she had in her self expression of boundaries really hurts my heart. So many of us have been there, where we’ve been made to feel guilty or bad for our very rational dealbreakers/boundaries. Painful af to watch. #TheBachelor #TheBachelor ABC Seeing Susie walk back the confidence she had in her self expression of boundaries really hurts my heart. So many of us have been there, where we’ve been made to feel guilty or bad for our very rational dealbreakers/boundaries. Painful af to watch. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC

shady ladies👀🐍 @shady_cheer Noooooooot Clayton trying to make this Susie’s fault… lowkey gaslighting her #TheBachelor Noooooooot Clayton trying to make this Susie’s fault… lowkey gaslighting her #TheBachelor

Colleen @colleenk727



#TheBachelor Not Clayton gaslighting Susie for being rightfully upset about him being in love with and sleeping with two other women. Not Clayton gaslighting Susie for being rightfully upset about him being in love with and sleeping with two other women. #TheBachelor

Kerry @__KerryLyn130



GAH CRINGE BYE Clayton to Susie: I love you but I slept with other women because I love them tooGAH CRINGE BYE #TheBachelor Clayton to Susie: I love you but I slept with other women because I love them too GAH CRINGE BYE #TheBachelor

The Bachelor lead sent Susie Evans home

Echard earlier confessed that he fell in love with Evans in Croatia, which happened a couple of episodes ago. She was confused as to how he could get physical with others if he was in love with her. The pair fought at the end of Episode 9. Echard blamed Evans for destroying their relationship and sent her home after she apologized.

Meanwhile, the upcoming week will air The Bachelor finale for two days. ABC will air two-hour episodes on Monday and Tuesday next week at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Siddharth Satish