What time will Dancing With the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances premiere on Disney+? Release date and more

Before Dancing With the Stars season 31, Disney+ will air Dancing With the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances on Thursday, September 8 at 3:01 am, featuring some incredible performances from the past.

On this show, viewers will see 20 scintillating performances from the last 30 seasons of the dance reality show. These 20 performances have been chosen by the pro dancers and will surely leave the audience mesmerized. This show will prove to be a flashback of sorts for true-blue fans.

The show airs just weeks before the premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 31, which will stream live on Monday, September 19 at 8 ET/5 PT on Disney+.

Dancing With the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances will air a montage of popular moments

Dancing With the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances will be hosted by the exciting trio of Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Derek Hough, and Kym Johnson.

On the show, viewers will see some of the most unforgettable performances handpicked by the hosts. With the best Mirrorball-winning performances, celebrity mishaps, iconic opening numbers, and Emmy-winning dances, viewers will walk down memory lane again with the pro dancers.

The show will premiere just a few days before season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, where celebrities will pair up with trained professional ballroom dancers to present a themed choreographed routine in front of the judges.

More about Dancing with the Stars Season 31

Produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, the dance competition's season 31 will be streamed live on Disney+ on September 19. The pairs will be announced in two parts before the season's premiere date.

A few pairs will be announced on September 7, and the rest will be announced the following day, on September 8, on Good Morning America, along with other details.

Although the pairs are yet to be announced, the network has named the first six professional dancers who will return to the ballrooms in season 31: Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Artem Chigvintsev.

So You Think You Can Dance season 17 winner Alexis Warr, Ezra Sosa, long-time pro Sasha Farber, and new addition Kateryna Klishyna will be the troupe members in season 31.

Host Tyra Banks will no longer be an executive producer on the show. Subsequently, showrunner Conrad Green and casting director Deena Katz have been named as the executive producers on the show's media press sheet.

Actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro will co-host the show with Banks. The dancers will be "judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough."

After 16 years of airing 30 seasons on ABC, the reality show has moved exclusively to Disney+ with Season 31. The show has also been renewed for season 32 and will be the first live series to stream on the digital platform.

Stream Disney+ on Thursday to watch the glories of past performances on Dancing With the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das