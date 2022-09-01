DWTS 2022 (Season 31): Why is Sharna Burgess not a part of the show this year?

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 31 is set to premiere on September 19, 2022. However, this time viewers will not see pro dancer Sharna Burgess on the show.

The reason behind Burgess exiting the show is the birth of her son. The ballroom dancer wishes to spend most of her time with her child and doesn't want to stay away from him for shoots or other professional duties.

Sharna Burgess announced her exit from DWTS through social media

Sharna Burgess, 37, recently gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green. Eight weeks after delivering her baby, she posted a video on Instagram confirming her exit from the dance-reality show because she was "not ready to spend a minimum of 10 hours a day" without her son Zane.

She mentioned in the video that it was a tough choice and that she took the decision after discussing it with the show's casting director Deena Katz.

She said in the video:

"I have some news that I have to tell you guys because I keep getting so many DMs about it."

She continued:

"After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who's our casting director but also like a second mom to me, I made the really hard decision to not do this season of Dancing with the Stars. There's been a list that has been released saying that I would be a pro and I won't be."

However, she stated in the video that she and her team members are trying to figure out a way through which she could become a part of the show. Furthermore, she said that she feels absolutely fit and good about her body.

Burgess further explained that shooting in this situation would mean staying away from her baby for a minimum of 10 hours every day, which would entail travel time, prep time, hair and makeup time.

Sharna Burgess from DWTS also stated that her shoot life could resume after a few months, but the moments that she is currently spending with her baby are priceless. She said she would not like to trade these moments for anything in the world.

Shana and Green welcomed their first baby on June 28 through C-section. The new mom shared a picture of herself with her baby and captioned it:

"My heart is now forever outside of my body."

What is Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 31 all about?

Hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, the show features celebrities who perform dance routines choreographed by the judges. Moreover, the show will be judged by Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

The official synopsis of DWTS reads:

"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, who will be joined by co-host (and Season 19 winner) Alfonso Ribeiro as the series returns to the ballroom soon with an all-new lineup of celebrities on Disney+."

Viewers can watch the premiere of DWTS on September 19 on Disney+.

