"I'm annoyed": Fans disappointed with Jason and Peta's elimination in Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 premiere episode

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) aired its Season 31 premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Disney+. While the two-hour special episode saw some memorable performances by contestant-choreographer duos, the series also witnessed its first elimination. Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd failed to impress the judges and were the first pair to be sent packing.

Fans were disappointed to see the duo get eliminated in the first week. They also slammed the show for holding eliminations since week 1. One tweeted:

Melana @danceonfordays I’m annoyed - how dare you bring Peta back to send her home first?? There was so much potential for Jason! #DWTS I’m annoyed - how dare you bring Peta back to send her home first?? There was so much potential for Jason! #DWTS

Fans react to Jason and Peta's elimination from DWTS

Jason and Peta danced to Get Lucky by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers. The judges criticized the DWTS duo for the performance as it was not up to the mark. The contestant-choreographer pair received a low score of 18 out of 40 and were the first ones to be eliminated from the competition.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the elimination.

Melana @danceonfordays #DWTS Jason brought her flowers! Peta was going to teach him to dance for his wedding! And you judges send them home?? Jason brought her flowers! Peta was going to teach him to dance for his wedding! And you judges send them home?? 😩 #DWTS https://t.co/YscnSUpGxN

Sam @sgreen3 Jason Lewis (and Peta! Damn) getting booted in week 1 is a bummer. I think there was potential there. #DWTS Jason Lewis (and Peta! Damn) getting booted in week 1 is a bummer. I think there was potential there. #DWTS

Bill Yanney @indybill23 I feel terrible for Jason, guy deserves a second chance to get better than…….that. Well said Bruno. #dwts I feel terrible for Jason, guy deserves a second chance to get better than…….that. Well said Bruno. #dwts

Sam ✨ @xoxoxoitssam Jason being eliminated was correct, but i do feel bad for Peta. #DWTS Jason being eliminated was correct, but i do feel bad for Peta. #DWTS

The Trishcuit @TheTrishcuit Ugh….the only reason I decided to watch again this season was because of Jason Lewis. I probably won’t be watching anymore. The producers have ruined this show. Adding Alfonso Ribeiro was the only good move this season. #DWTS Ugh….the only reason I decided to watch again this season was because of Jason Lewis. I probably won’t be watching anymore. The producers have ruined this show. Adding Alfonso Ribeiro was the only good move this season. #DWTS

Jennie @jl2285 Aw I wanted Jason to stay or at least not be the first to go. #DWTS Don’t care to see Teresa or Vinny again. Aw I wanted Jason to stay or at least not be the first to go. #DWTS Don’t care to see Teresa or Vinny again.

Shaun @SLynn_19 Didn’t even give Jason a chance, way better than the housewife #DWTS Didn’t even give Jason a chance, way better than the housewife #DWTS

Juicy B @Lostsince2004 @officialdwts @GMA Not a fan of TikTok stars or their mothers and it sucks Jason had to go home. Such a gentleman bringing flowers for Peta...wishing him all the best #dwts @officialdwts @GMA Not a fan of TikTok stars or their mothers and it sucks Jason had to go home. Such a gentleman bringing flowers for Peta...wishing him all the best #dwts

Details about contestants, song choice and scores on DWTS Season 31 premiere

1) Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

The duo performed I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston. Jordin picked the song as Whitney Houston meant a lot to her considering the duo have worked together on the film Sparkle.

Dance style - Cha-cha-cha

Score received - 26 out of 40

2) Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

The DWTS pair performed Hold Me Closer by Elton John and Britney Spears. While the judges appreciated the effort, they were criticized for the technique and footwork displayed.

Dance style - Fox Trot

Score received - 20 out of 40

3) Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

The duo performed Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & P!nk. The contestants received impressive comments but were asked to display "more freedom in their movements."

Dance style - Cha-cha

Score received - 24 out of 40

4) Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

For their debut performance on DWTS, the duo danced to Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd. While the judges liked the performance, they were required to work more on their "leg and hip action."

Dance style - Cha-cha

Score received - 20 out of 40

5) Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

The duo put on an impressive performance and danced to She’s a Mad Mama Jama by Carl Carlton. However, they needed to work more on their routine as the judges cound't find the balance between charisma and technique.

Dance style - Cha-cha

Score received - 29 out of 40

6) Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

The duo performed Barbra Streisand by Duck Sauce on DWTS. The judges applauded the performance, along with a special appreciation for their choreography and skills displayed.

Dance style - Tango

Score received - 27 out of 40

7) Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

The contestant-choreographer duo danced to Titi Me Pregunto by Bad Bunny. They failed to impress the judges as they were asked to improve their performance as they lacked rotation and rhythm.

Dance style - Salsa

Score received - 17 out of 40

8) Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

The duo performed Dancing with Myself by Billy Idol. Although the judges were not greatly impressed by the performance, they still applauded them for taking the stage.

Dance style - Quickstep

Score received - 21 out of 40

9) Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The DTWS duo danced to As it Was by Harry Styles. The judges called them the "best act of the night" for their sharp and clean movements.

Dance style - Jive

Score received - 28 out of 40

10) Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel

The contestant-choreographer pair performed Got to Give it Up by Marvin Gaye. The duo were appreciated by the judges for their initial performance but wanted them to work on their confidence and footwork.

Dance style - Cha-cha

Score received - 21 out of 40

11) Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

For their performance on DWTS, the duo danced to When I Grow Up by The Pussycat Dolls. The judges appreciated their "spicy and hot" performance and called the two a fantastic duo.

Dance style - Salsa

Score received - 28 out of 40

12) Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

The duo performed Pump it by Black Eyed Peas. The judges enjoyed the performance but asked them to focus on the footwork.

Dance style - Jive

Score received - 23 out of 40

13) Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

They performed Time of Your Life by David Cook as part of their DWTS debut. The judges loved their performance and complimented them for dancing like true artists and creating magic on stage.

Dance style - Viennese Waltz

Score received - 28 out of 40

14) Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

The duo danced to Savage (Major Lazer Remix) by Megan Thee Stallion. The judges were fans of the performance as they thought the duo achieved "all the hallmarks of a good cha cha."

Dance style - Cha - cha

Score received - 32 out of 40

15) Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

The duo performed We Found Love by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris. However, they received some criticism from the judges for not using adequate space and opening up more on their movements.

Dance style - Tango

Score received - 20 out of 40

After two decades of airing on ABC, DWTS premiered on Disney+ for the latest season. The show has celebrity contestants paired with professional dancers who perform dance routines and are judged by a panel of experts including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Fans can stream fresh episodes on Disney+ every Monday from 8 pm to 10 pm ET from September 19.

